Indian UPR Market Report 2023: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2028

The Indian UPR market is expected to reach an estimated $381.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2028.

The future of the Indian UPR market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, wind energy, construction, marine, pipe and tank, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods end use industries. The major driver for market growth is the low price of unsaturated polyester resin as compared to other resins such as epoxy and vinyl ester.

Emerging Trends in the Indian UPR Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the Indian UPR market, includes low styrene content unsaturated polyester resin, and increasing use of ecofriendly unsaturated polyester resin.

Indian UPR Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use by value and volume due to the increasing automotive production and use of lightweight material in automotive and wind energy is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its various advantage like; corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, low maintenance, and a longer lifecycle as compared to other traditional materials.

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies, Indian UPR companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the Indian UPR companies profiled in this report includes.

This report answers the following 10 key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the Indian UPR market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Indian UPR Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Indian UPR Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Indian UPR Market by End Use

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Wind Energy

3.3.3: Construction

3.3.4: Marine

3.3.5: Pipe & Tank

3.3.6: Aerospace & Defense

3.3.7: Electrical & Electronics

3.3.8: Others



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Operational Integration

4.3: Geographical Reach

4.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Indian UPR Market by End Use

5.2: Emerging Trends in the Indian UPR Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Product Development

5.3.2: Capacity Expansion

5.3.3: Mergers and Acquisitions



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: Polynt-Reichhold

6.2: AOC

6.3: Ashland (Ineos)

6.4: Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd.

6.5: Satyen Polymers

6.6: Natural Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd.

