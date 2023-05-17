Coca-Cola Company Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coca-Cola Company - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Coca-Cola is analyzing customer data to support innovation, research, and pricing decisions to optimize supply chain management and to offer personalized services and enhanced experiences to its customers

The company's product portfolio comprises sparkling beverages and a variety of still beverages, including juices and juice drinks, waters, enhanced waters, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

It markets beverages under Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta, Glaceau, Vitamin Water, Powerade, Dasani, Fuze Tea, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia, and Del Valle brand names. Coca-Cola sells products to independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers.

Coca-Cola's operational structure includes four geographic operating segments: Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The non-geographic segments of Global Ventures and Bottling Investments Group (BIG) are also included in the company's reporting structure.



The report provides information and insights into Coca-Cola's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

The company deployed image recognition systems, AR, and shelf-mounted cameras to track products on open shelves and in coolers for extracting insights to manage inventory in real-time

Coca-Cola is reinventing its customer engagement through an omnichannel service strategy to ensure that its customers can shop from anywhere, anytime, and through any mode

Coca-Cola China uses Clobotics' SmartView solution, which leverages computer vision and machine learning technologies to capture cooler data for ensuring their seamless functioning and safety

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Coca-Cola's tech operations

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Brief information about the company, its business divisions and its financials

Digital Transformation Strategy

A summary of key digital strategies/implementation efforts of the company

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Discusses the company's key strategic units, innovation labs, incubation and accelerator programs dedicated to technology innovation

Technology Focus

Lists the technology themes pertinent to the industry the company operates in and highlights the themes adopted by the company

Technology Initiatives

Discussion about all the technology introductions partnerships the company has entered

Venture Arm: Citi Ventures

Brief information about the Company's Ventures and its key decision makers

Investment

Brief discussion about the investments made by the company to acquire new technologies

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Google

Walmart

IBM

Sap

Snapchat

Salesforce

Unity

Microsoft

Accenture

Siemens

Genpact

Sandstar

Bain & company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89tz6a



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.