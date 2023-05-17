L'Oreal S.A. Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "L'Oreal S.A. - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
L'Oreal SA (L'Oreal) is a personal care company that manufactures and markets make-up products, perfumes, hair care, sun care, skincare, and coloring products. L'Oreal markets products under various brands, including Lancome Giorgio Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, Biotherm, Kiehl's, Ralph Lauren, Shu Uemura, Cacharel, Helena Rubinstein, Clarisonic, Diesel, ViktorandRolf, Yue Sai, Essie, Maybelline New York, Redken, Kerastase, and Matrix.
- L'Oreal is strengthening its focus on the use of key disruptive technologies to enhance its operational efficiency and offer better products. To do so, it is tapping into key disruptive technologies including AI/machine learning, big data, cloud, augmented reality, digital media, and cybersecurity
- L'Oreal deployed Formulation Center, an innovative integrated platform that serves as a single source of truth for a variety of information which was previously distributed across different repositories and platforms
- L'Oreal announced that a startup acceleration program for metaverse's creative community will be introduced in a collaboration with Meta, and the French business school HEC Paris
- Overview
- Brief information about the company, its business divisions and its financials
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- A summary of key digital strategies/implementation efforts of the company
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Discusses the company's key strategic units, innovation labs, incubation and accelerator programs dedicated to technology innovation
- Technology Focus
- Lists the technology themes pertinent to the industry the company operates in and highlights the themes adopted by the company
- Technology Initiatives
- Discussion about all the technology introductions & partnerships the company has entered
- Venture Arm: BOLD
- Brief information about the Company's Ventures and its the key decision makers
- Investment
- Brief discussion about the investments made by the company to acquire new technologies
- Acquisitions
- Brief discussion about the acquisitions by the company
- Partnership and Investment Network Map
- A bird's eye view of all the partnerships/investments/acquisitions that the company has made in the last 3-5 years
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- The company's ICT budget segregated into hardware, software, and managed IT services
- Key Executives
- Lists key executives and Digital Transformation Executives of the company, typically the key decision makers/influencers
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Verily
- EMOTIV
- Nykaa
- Amazon
- Mya Systems
- Nasscom Centre of Excellence (CoE)
- Indigo Consulting and Publicis Groupe
- Viktor and Rolf
- Optimal Shelf Availability (OSA) Decentralized
- AMFG
- Breezometer
- Manhattan Associates
- Microsoft Azure and Sitecore
- Domo
