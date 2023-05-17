Unilever Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unilever - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unilever is strengthening its focus on the use of key disruptive technologies to enhance its operational efficiency and offer better products.

To do so, it is tapping into key disruptive technologies including AI/machine learning, big data, cloud, augmented reality, digital media, and cybersecurity

This report provides insights into Unilever's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



Unilever Plc (Unilever) is a manufacturer and supplier of fast-moving consumer goods. The company's product portfolio comprises food products, beauty, personal care products, beverages, home care products, vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Unilever's tech operations

Gain insights into its digital strategies and innovation initiatives

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus

Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Brief information about the company, its business divisions and its financials

Digital Transformation Strategy

A summary of key digital strategies/implementation efforts of the company

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Discusses the company's key strategic units, innovation labs, incubation and accelerator programs dedicated to technology innovation

Technology Focus

Lists the technology themes pertinent to the industry the company operates in and highlights the themes adopted by the company

Technology Initiatives

Discussion about all the technology introductions & partnerships the company has entered

Venture Arm: Citi Ventures

Brief information about the Company's Ventures and its the key decision makers

Investment

Brief discussion about the investments made by the company to acquire new technologies

Acquisitions

Brief discussion about the acquisitions by the company

Partnership and Investment Network Map

A bird's eye view of all the partnerships/investments/acquisitions that the company has made in the last 3-5 years

ICT Budget and Contracts

The company's ICT budget segregated into hardware, software, and managed IT services

Key Executives

Lists key executives and Digital Transformation Executives of the company, typically the key decision makers/influencers

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bella the Bot

Onegevity

Arzeda

HelloAva

Commencis

Capgemini

Maersk

GreenToken

IBM

Provenance

Google

Pega

Alibaba Cloud

Domo

Cority

Kinaxis

Accenture

Flytrex

Terra Drone Europe

Vossle

TiffinLabs,Cartona

VTEX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgen1d



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.