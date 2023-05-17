English French

Paris, 17 May 2023, 5:45 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Results of the tender offer to repurchase its bonds due February 2024

Eramet (the “Company”) announces today the results of its tender offer, launched on 9 May 2023, to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) its €500 million bonds due February 2024, issued on 28 September 2017 (ISIN: FR0013284643) and which are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, of which the aggregate nominal amount outstanding before the launch of the Tender Offer was €429.7 million (the “Existing Bonds”).

The aggregate nominal amount of Existing Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Company amounts to €143.3 million. The Existing Bonds purchased by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer will be cancelled by the Company and the aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Bonds that remain outstanding after the settlement of the Tender Offer, expected on 23 May 2023, will amount to €286.4 million.

The purpose of this Tender Offer and the issue by the Company of its first sustainability-linked bonds announced on 11 May 20231 is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the Company’s debt profile and to extend its average maturity.

DISCLAIMER

This press release and the information therein does not constitute a tender offer nor an invitation to sell the bonds nor an invitation to participate in the tender offer in or from any country or jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer would be unlawful under the applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

Calendar

23.05.2023: Shareholders’ General Meeting

26.07.2023: Publication of 2023 half-year results

26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover

1 Please refer to press release dated 11 May 2023: https://www.eramet.com/sites/default/files/2023-05/Eramet%20-%20PR%20Bond%20Pricing_051123.pdf

