PathSpot’s SafetySuite Recognized in the Prestigious 2023 Kitchen Innovations Awards

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathSpot , is thrilled to announce that its SafetySuite is a featured recipient of the 2023 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Awards and will be showcased at The National Restaurant Association Show taking place May 20-23 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.



PathSpot, the world's first integrated health and safety operating system for smart restaurants and food manufacturers, developed the SafetySuite to help foodservice professionals meet top levels of safety and compliance within commercial kitchens and areas where food is prepared and served. This product offers various health and safety solutions that prevent harmful disease transmissions and improve operational efficiency. In addition, teams have 24/7 access to simple, real-time compliance metrics bundled with corrective actions to take–both back-of-house alerts and aggregated multi-unit trending results.

“We’re honored to receive this award,” said Christine Schindler, Co-Founder and CEO of PathSpot. “We’ve worked hard to create products and solutions that make food safety compliance easier and more efficient. We’re confident that our SafetySuite will help operators streamline and simplify the safety compliance process to make their business safer and more successful.”

Since its inception in 2005, the National Restaurant Association Show’s KI Awards have earned a reputation for defining the gold standard of foodservice equipment. The program is known for its commitment to leveraging an esteemed panel of expert, third-party judges who help identify the most innovative and tech-driven solutions in the industry today. 2023 judges include Dan Bendall (Foodstrategy Inc.), Lenny Condenzio (Ricca Design Studios), Richard Eisenbarth (Emeritus CINI-Little International), Foster F. Frable Jr. (Clevenger Frable Lavallee), Randy Homer (Disneyland Resort), Frank Inoa (Arby’s/Inspire Brands), Jim Kreuger (Airforce & US Space Force), and Jim Thorpe (Aramark). The awarded products enable automation, efficiency, sustainability and more, and are a key feature at the National Restaurant Association Show. As a 2023 awardee, PathSpot will showcase its SafetySuite in the KI Showroom during the event.

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s recipients of the 2023 Kitchen Innovations Award,” said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions. “Each year we see innovative products that revolutionize kitchen and foodservice operations, and this year is no different. These equipment advancements address many of the challenges impacting operations today—including workforce shortages and labor costs—and create a new generation of kitchens that improve operations and safety through increased efficiency, versatility and productivity to help boost the bottom line.”

As the global restaurant and hospitality industry’s premier trade show, the National Restaurant Association Show is the place to explore everything that’s happening in the hospitality industry, from the latest food and beverage trends to emerging technology. For more information, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com .

About PathSpot

PathSpot is the leading health and safety operating system for smart restaurants and businesses that prepare and serve food. PathSpot’s ever-expanding SafetySuite provides patented health, safety, and hygiene technology, establishing itself as a premier solutions provider and enjoying recognition and awards from organizations such as MURTEC, Forbes, Time Magazine, and more. The technology delivers precise results through a remote and in-store 24/7 data dashboard and monitoring system. The company’s flagship product, the PathSpot HandScanner, is the world’s first real-time hand hygiene management system, protecting foodservice operators and their patrons against the threat of illness and outbreaks. Founded in 2017 by biomedical engineers Christine Schindler, CEO, and Dutch Waanders, CTO, PathSpot is committed to the digital transformation of hygiene and safety and turning the preventable spread of disease into a thing of the past.

To learn more, visit https://pathspot.com.

The National Restaurant Association Show, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Winsight LLC in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print, digital trade media and tradeshows, including the National Restaurant Association Show.

Media Contact

Neil Davies

neil@broadsheetcomms.com

Broadsheet Communications