Global Portable HVAC Equipment Market to 2031: Rising Industrial Applications of Portable Air Conditioners Drives Growth

The portable HVAC equipment market size was $3,445.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $5,536.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

LG Electronics Inc.

Blue Star Limited

AB Electrolux

Orient Electric Limited

Dyson Limited

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

Carrier

Panasonic Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

O2COOL, LLC

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Portable HVAC equipment includes portable fans, portable air-conditioners, and portable heaters. It is the portable and compact version of the HVAC equipment which can easily shift from one place to another place, easy to clean and operate. With the increasing demand for compact and technologically advanced consumer appliances, the manufacturers offer different types of portable HVAC equipment which is innovative and cost-efficient.



Key factors driving the growth of the portable HVAC equipment market include the rise in industrial applications of the portable air conditioner, the rise in trends for outdoor activity, the emergence of HCFC alternatives to influence manufacturing Strategies, the rise in popularity of smart and wi-fi-enabled portable HVAC, and the surge in the urbanized population.

People are majorly migrating from rural areas to metro cities in the search of job opportunities and staying there lifelong. This migration creates huge opportunities for real estate, hotels & restaurants, and hospitals & clinics, where portable HVAC equipment is potentially required.

The surge in the urbanized population creates a huge demand for portable HVAC equipment as people living in metro cities are considerably seeking a high standard of living. For instance, according to a report published by United Nations in 2018, a total of 55% of the world's population lives in urban areas, a proportion that is expected to increase to 68% by 2050.

Projections show that urbanization, the gradual shift in residence of the human population from rural to urban areas, combined with the overall growth of the world's population could add another 2.5 billion people to urban areas by 2050. The surge in the urbanized population is expected to fuel the growth of the portable HVAC equipment market.



Smart and upgraded household appliances not only require the advertisement to increase awareness about the products but also require a wide area distribution network.

A rapidly increasing number of large retail stores including supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing economies has enabled easier availability of white goods such as portable fans, portable heaters, and portable air conditioners as these stores help increase the sales of household appliances.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets and specialty stores have served as better distribution points for various consumer goods including air conditioners, fans, and heaters. The growing retail sector in developing countries such as India, China, Chile, Thailand, and other developing countries is expected to create more opportunities for portable HVAC equipment manufacturers in the upcoming years.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the portable HVAC equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing portable HVAC equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the portable HVAC equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global portable HVAC equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth Strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3445.7 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5536.9 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segments

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

By Product Type

Portable Fans

Sub Type

Desk Fans

Tower Fans

Pedestal Fans

Portable Heaters

Sub Type

Propane Heater

Radiant Heater

Fan Heater

Portable Air Conditioners

Sub Type

Small Room

Medium Room

Large Room

By End User

Residential

Commercial

