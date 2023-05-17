Global Double Glazing Glass Market to 2031: Increase in Adoption of Double-glazing Glass from the Construction Sector Drives Growth

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Double Glazing Glass Market By Thickness, By Application, By End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global double glazing glass market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Double-glazing is essentially a window with two panes of glass instead of one. These two sheets of glass are separated by a pocket of air in the middle and this pocket of air is filled with insulating gas to reduce heat loss.

The gap is hermetically sealed and filled with argon to provide an added insulation layer. Ideally, double-glazed windows and doors should use toned or low-E glass to improve their performance. Structurally, the gap between these separated panes is the critical difference between double-glazed and single-glazed windows and doors. Yet, the real difference lies in the unique benefits of double glazing.

A double-glazed window has double separate and parallel sheets of glass, which is used in extremely harsh conditions such as cold or hot and for other security purposes as well. Double-glazing glass offers several advantages such as illuminating space, energy efficiency, and others, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



However, although double-glazing glass material has excellent properties and higher performance, there has been a lack of awareness and understanding among the people regarding the advantages of double-glazed glass.

In developing countries such as India, not only people from outside but also people in the industry tend to have an inadequate understanding associated with double-glazing glass and solutions. Lack of awareness about the long-term energy efficient solutions offered by double-glazing glass among the consumers is expected to hinder market growth over the projection period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in adoption of double-glazing glass from the construction sector

Advantages of double-glazing glass

Restraints

Lack of awareness about double-glazing glass

Opportunities

Increase in migration toward the urban area

