BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Fimea has conducted a regular periodic audit regarding the company's pharmaceutical factory permit

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Investor News, 17 May 2023 at 7.00 p.m. EEST



The Finnish Medicines Agency Fimea has today conducted a periodic audit regarding the pharmaceutical factory permit of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (BBS). Based on the feedback given, the audit was successful with no significant deficiencies found.

This audit was not directly connected to the ongoing CE marking process. A successful audit is nonetheless necessary for the company for completing the the CE-marking process and to initiate sales.

"I’m very pleased with the outcome of this audit. The continuation of the pharmaceutical factory license is a prerequisite for completing the CE marking process," says Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO of BBS.

For further information, please contact:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

+358 40 7080307, ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi





BBS in brief



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiology company whose core competence is the development, commercialization and manufacture of easy-to-use bone implants that promote bone formation and healing. Bone substitutes, i.e. implants, are intended for the treatment of various bone damage, bone healing problems and bone diseases instead of autologous and bank bone grafts. BBS aims to become one of the leading players in the field of bioactive implants intended for bone healing problems. The company's head office is located in Oulu, and it employs 20 people.

BBS was founded in 2003, and the company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi