Tecton Hosts apply(risk), a Data Engineering Event for Building Machine Learning Risk and Fraud Detection Systems, on May 30

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecton, the leading machine learning (ML) feature platform company, today announced that it is hosting apply(risk), the first conference in the apply() series of events where practitioners will share best practices, reference architectures and tools of choice for building ML-powered risk and fraud detection systems. The free virtual event will take place on May 30 and feature speakers from Affirm, Arize, Block, Predibase, Remitly, Rockset, Tecton and Tide.



“We launched our apply() event series last year to meet the demand for more practical knowledge from MLOps teams that are deploying ML in production,” said Mike Del Balso, co-founder and CEO of Tecton. “With tens of thousands registered attendees across our event series, we’re excited to be hosting apply(risk) with another solid line-up of speakers.”

apply() is an event series for ML and data teams to discuss the practical data engineering challenges faced when building operational ML systems. The series has had more than 100 speakers from leading organizations like a16z, Adyen, Anyscale, Atlassian, ByteDance, CashApp, Confluent, Databricks, DBT Labs, Deloitte, DoorDash, Drizly, Etsy, Facebook, Faire, Feast, Gojek, Google, Hugging Face, Instacart, Intuit, Lemonade, LinkedIn, McKinsey, Mercado Libre, Microsoft, MLOps Community, Monte Carlo, Netflix, Pinterest, Redis Labs, Robinhood, Shopify, Slack, Snap, Snowflake, Snorkel AI, Spotify, Stanford University, StitchFix, Stripe, Tide, Twitter, Uber, UC Berkeley - RISELab, Volvo Cars, Walmart and the Wikimedia Foundation.

For more information or to register, simply visit: https://www.tecton.ai/apply/ .

About Tecton

Tecton’s mission is to make world-class ML accessible to every company. Tecton’s feature platform for ML enables data scientists to turn raw data into production-ready features, the predictive signals that feed ML models. The founders created the Uber Michelangelo ML platform, and the team has extensive experience building data systems for industry leaders like Google, Facebook, Airbnb and Uber. Tecton is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global as well as by strategic investors Databricks and Snowflake Ventures. Tecton is the main contributor and committer of Feast, the leading open source feature store. For more information, visit https://www.tecton.ai or follow @tectonAI.

