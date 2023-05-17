Global Agrivoltaics Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.1%

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agrivoltaics Market By System Design, By Cell Type, By Crop: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agrivoltaics market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Agrivoltaics is the use of land for both agriculture and solar photovoltaic energy generation. This system looks at agriculture and solar energy production as compliments to the other instead of as competitors. By allowing working lands to stay working, the agrivoltaics system assists farms to diversify their income.

Other benefits include energy resilience and a reduced carbon footprint. The crops under the solar panel release water vapors that cool the panels from downwards. Similarly, panels prevent crops from scorching heat and reduce temperature which helps crops maintain their water level and keep the soil moist. This is especially beneficial for crops and vegetables that require cool weather for growth. The solar panels generate power which also generates a second income for the landowner. It is a win-win situation for both sectors.



The market growth is augmented by a rise in awareness for the application and adoption of agrivoltaics. It is also supported by a surge in innovative farming techniques, reduced availability of land and water resources forcing to look for optimal solutions, and an increase in investments and subsidies from the government.

However, the high initial installation costs and belief in traditional farming techniques act as restraining factors for market growth. The agrivoltaics market size is segmented into system design, cell type, crop, and region. By system design, the agrivoltaics market is bifurcated into fixed solar panels and dynamic.

Fixed solar panels are mounted panels on a roof, ground mount, or tracker system, and generate electricity by capturing the sun's rays. Inverters convert this power into usable energy. They are the easiest type of solar system to build and require very little material for any shape or size.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in farming techniques

Investment from government and private players boosting research and development

Dual Income source

Restraints

High installation costs

Resistance to accepting changes in traditional farming techniques

Design constraints and approval delays

Opportunities

Increased investment by private players

