Taller 13 adapts traditional card games to raise awareness to promote sustainable living and combating climate change

Mexico City, Mexico, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taller 13, a design, research and consultancy firm that works with experts to bring about sustainable environmental change in urban design, is developing a tool kit to connect people with the knowledge needed to bring about a sustainable future.

The tool kit is designed to build a narrative through imagery that shows players how to improve the community around them through sustainable methods. When playing the game, people will be presented with nature based solutions revolving around public space, universal access to sustainable practices and increased mobility. Taller 13 is creating the tool kit to be simple and understandable for people of all ages.

The tool kit is still in the production phase, and is one of many facets the firm uses to build a more sustainable future. The company primarily works on projects in Central and South America. Taller 13 has found there is a lack of understanding by governmental agencies and the public when it comes to environmentally friendly urban design. By working with experts across many fields, Taller 13 is contributing veteran knowledge to a growing need for environmental change in the regions they operate in.

The kit aims to spark conversations and serve as an education tool, so people from all walks of life are better informed about the possibility of bettering their environment. Taller 13 uses other methods like showcasing art that focuses on the issues revolving around climate change and the pollution of natural environments. By bringing these types of art to the mainstream of society, the project aims to involve more people in their mission of sustainable urban design and the proper maintenance of natural resources.

One of the ways the firm plans to introduce the card game to the public sphere is through workshops and lectures. By bringing the tool kit to these types of events, Taller 13 can physically show people the benefits of how it will act as an educational tool for people who may not know the impact they can have on the environment. Often the most important information regarding climate change and sustainability is confined to certain social circles who are actively engaged in promoting greener futures. However, Taller 13 is committed to involving the public in cleaning the environment and building sustainable living areas.

“We want the people who may not understand the impact they can have on the environment and our cities to know they can play a big role in building a better and more sustainable place for everyone to live in,” says Elias Cattan, Founder of Taller 13. “We can do this with the tool kit that will soon be available for everyone because it shows people the negative consequences of not taking care of the environment while making them aware of the potential effects they can have on sustainability and climate change.”

