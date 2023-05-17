Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

FUTURE CHANGES IN BOARD COMPOSITION

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (LON: MCT), a London listed investment company that invests in a broadly diversified portfolio comprised primarily of Canadian and US equity income securities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Andrew Zychowski as a non-executive director of the Company, subject to the requisite approval of the JFSC.

As previously announced, non-executive directors, Mr Philip Bisson and Mr Richard Hughes, will both be retiring at the start of the Company’s annual general meetings on 1 June 2023 and will not be standing for re-election. Mr Hughes is the current chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board and it is intended that Mr Zychowski will replace Mr Hughes in this role, bringing significant listed investment company experience to the Board including a background in accounting and finance, in order to maintain the broad range of skills currently provided by the directors.

Andrew Zychowski has over 30 years’ experience of providing corporate advisory services to investment company boards on M&A, corporate restructurings, IPOs and secondary fundraisings. Until June 2019, Mr Zychowski was the Head of the Investment Companies corporate department at Canaccord Genuity Limited. Prior to joining Canaccord Genuity, Mr Zychowski was the Head of the Investment Companies corporate department at Dresdner Kleinwort.

Mr Zychowski is currently a non-executive director of The Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre Plc, a state of the art, multidisciplinary, small animal specialist referral veterinary hospital. He is a qualified accountant and holds a BSc in Physics from Imperial College.

Mr Zychowski is resident in the UK.

There is no information concerning Mr Zychowski which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R (2) to (6).

