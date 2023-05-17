Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Allbirds, Inc. (“Allbirds” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIRD). The lawsuit alleges that in its Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Allbirds made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including: (1) that Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company’s core offerings; (2) that the Company’s non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company’s core products; (3) that Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers’ favorite products to push the Company’s newer products with narrower appeal; and (4) that underinvesting in Allbirds’ core products was negatively impacting the Company’s sales.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 12, 2023.

