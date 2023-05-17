Global Medical Device Testing and Certification Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3%

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Testing and Certification Market, By Service Type, By Sourcing Type, By Device Class, By Technology, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical device testing and certification is necessary to ensure safety and effectiveness of medical devices. The U.S. follows the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, Canada needs the Health Canada Registration, Europe considers Conformite Europeenne (CE) approval, and India need approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).



Market Dynamics:



Rise in focus on the medical device testing and certification, stringent government regulations, rise in integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in medical devices, and the outbreak of COVID-19 are major factors expected to drive growth of the global medical device testing and certification market during the forecast period.



For instance, in January 2022, TUV SUD expanded its medical device testing laboratory in New Brighton, Minnesota. The state-of-the-art laboratory will offer an end-to-end testing solution for all medical devices and will also provide a wide range of biological and chemical testing of medical devices that complements TUV SUD's current active medical device testing capabilities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10073.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13550.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global medical device testing and certification market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global medical device testing and certification market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global medical device testing and certification market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global medical device testing and certification market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Medical Device Testing and Certification Market, By Service Type

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Global Medical Device Testing and Certification Market, By Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

Global Medical Device Testing and Certification Market, By Device Class

Class I

Class II

Class III

Global Medical Device Testing and Certification Market, By Technology

Active Implant Medical Device

Active Medical Device

Non-Active Medical Device

In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device

Ophthalmic Medical Device

Orthopedic and Dental Medical Device

Vascular Medical Device

Other Technologies

Global Medical Device Testing and Certification Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Medistri SA

BSI Group

Ente Certificazione Macchine

GMED

IMQ Group SRL

TOXIKON

TUV SUD

WuXi AppTec

Pace Analytical Services LLC

Gateway Analytical LLC

Boston Analytical

Bureau Veritas

UL LLC

TUV Rheinland

SGS SA

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific

Element Materials Technology

Dekra Testing and Certification GmbH

Institute for testing and Certification Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psm80f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment