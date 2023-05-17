Global Infertility Devices Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infertility Devices Market, by Product Type by Procedure By Gender by End User Others by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Infertility affects a large population on a global scale. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2012 report, infertility affected one out of four couples in emerging economies.

Several institutes are working towards developing efficient treatment for infertile couples. To treat infertility, there are many treatments available such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination, laparoscopic surgery, and others.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in October 2022, Ovation Fertility, one of the IVF technology company, announced partnership with Genomic Prediction, which will enhance and expand the genetic testing options available to hopeful parents. Ovation Fertility will be able to offer physicians and patients the most comprehensive preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) available to aid in the selection of optimal-quality embryos for transfer as part of IVF.

Company Profiles

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10129.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18128.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global infertility devices market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global infertility devices market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vitrolife AB, The Baker Company, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, IVFTECH APS, Kitazato Corporation, MedGyn Products, Inc., Rocket Medical plc, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Cook Group Incorporated, Esco Micro Pte Ltd, Hamilton Thorne, Ltd, and Art Biotech Pvt. LTD, Ovation Fertility,

Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global infertility devices market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global infertility devices market

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Equipment

Imaging Systems

Sperm Analyzer Systems

Ovum Aspiration Pumps

Micromanipulators Systems

Incubators

Gas Analyzers

Laser Systems

Cryosystems

Accessories

by Procedure:

Assisted Reproductive Technology

Artificial Insemination

Fertility Surgery

Others

by Gender:

Male

Female

by End User:

Fertility Centers

Hospitals & Surgical Hospitals & Surgical Clinics

Cryobanks

Others

