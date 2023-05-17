Global Diaper Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Reusable and Washable Diapers Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diaper Market by Type (Adult Diaper, Baby Diaper), Size (Extra Large (XL), Large (L), Medium (M)), Distribution Channel - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Diaper Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.

Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlight the driving and restraining factors of the Global Diaper Market.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Diaper Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Diaper Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Diaper Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Diaper Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Diaper Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Diaper Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Diaper Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Diaper Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing geriatric population coupled with increasing cases of mobility impairment and severe diarrhea

Increasing demand for reusable and washable diapers

Rise in awareness of personal hygiene

Restraints

The presence of chemicals in diaper can lead to allergic reactions and rashes

Opportunities

Growing availability of product on E-commerce platforms

Technological advancement in diapers and emergence of innovative designs

Challenges

Availability of counterfeit products

Companies Mentioned

Babyganics by S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Bambino Mio Ltd.

Bambo Nature USA,

Bumkins

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Charlie Banana USA LLC

ConvaTec Inc.

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ontex International N.V.

Paul Hartmann AG,

The Honest Company Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unicharm Corporation

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Diaper Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Adult Diaper and Baby Diaper. The Adult Diaper is further studied across Flat Type, Pad Type, and Pants Type. The Baby Diaper is further studied across All-in-one Diapers, Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Pull-ups, Swim Pants, and Training Nappy. The Baby Diaper is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Size, the market is studied across Extra Large (XL), Large (L), Medium (M), and Small & Extra Small (S & XS). The Small & Extra Small (S & XS) is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Convenience Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Hypermarkets/Supermarket, and Specialty Stores. The Specialty Stores is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

