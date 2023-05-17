Global Open Source Services Market Report 2023: Robust Growth Fueled by Increased Accessibility of Open Source Libraries

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open Source Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Integration & Deployment, Training & Consulting, Managed Services), By Deployment, By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global open source services market size is expected to reach USD 83.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Red Hat, Inc. (IBM)

MuleSoft (Salesforce, Inc.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon)

Databricks

HashiCorp

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Cisco

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

The trend of DevOps, which emphasizes collaboration, automation, and continuous delivery of software, is driving growth. DevOps teams often use open source tools and platforms to streamline development workflows and improve efficiency, leading to increased demand for open source services. In addition, the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) has created new opportunities for open source providers, as IoT devices and applications rely heavily on open source software for connectivity and interoperability.



There has been a noticeable trend of adopting permissive open-source licenses in contrast to copyleft licenses, particularly those in the General Public License (GPL) family, which have decreased in usage. Permissive licenses impose minimal restrictions on software users, allowing them to incorporate the software into proprietary applications without disclosing the source code. This has contributed to the growth of the open source services industry, as the software can be distributed and reused more easily, thereby reducing both cost and time.

As a result, permissive licenses are becoming increasingly popular, highlighting the importance of flexibility and adaptability in the software industry.



As technology continues to advance, more and more businesses are turning to open source systems for a range of purposes, including application development, IT infrastructure modernization, integration, and digital transformation.

For instance, In May 2022. The fourth annual report. The State of Enterprise Open Source, by Red Hat, revealed that 95% of the 1, 296 IT leaders surveyed from 14 countries believe that enterprise open source is crucial for their organization's overall infrastructure. The study also indicates that the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud and edge computing will lead to a further rise in this percentage, making open source even more significant.



Open Source Services Market Report Highlights

The integration & deployment segment dominated the market due to the need for expert assistance in the seamless integration and deployment of open source solutions with existing IT infrastructure

The hybrid segment dominated the market due to the growing demand for hybrid cloud solutions that offer the flexibility of cloud computing while addressing concerns over data privacy, security, and compliance

The BFSI segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to the need for secure and reliable open-source solutions that can address the industry's complex regulatory requirements and protect sensitive financial data

The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, due to the rising awareness of the benefits of open-source solutions, such as flexibility, customization, and innovation, and the availability of specialized services tailored to SMEs' unique needs and budget constraints

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience rapid growth. The region has a highly diverse market, with many different languages, cultures, and industries, providing ample opportunities for companies to develop and market open source solutions across a wide range of applications

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Open Source Services Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Open Source Services Market Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Digital Transformation across industries

3.3.1.2. Easy availability of open source libraries

3.3.2. Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis

3.3.2.1. Perceived lack of support and accountability compared to proprietary software

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.3.1. Organizations recognizing the benefits of open source solutions

3.4. Open Source Services Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Open Source Services Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Open Source Services Market



Chapter 4 Open Source Services Market: Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Services Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Open Source Services Market Estimates & Forecast, By Services

4.2.1. Integration & Deployment

4.2.2. Training & consulting

4.2.3. Managed services

4.2.4. Support & maintenance



Chapter 5 Open Source Services Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Deployment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Open Source Services Market Estimates & Forecast, By Deployment

5.2.1. Cloud

5.2.2. Hybrid

5.2.3. On-premise



Chapter 6 Open Source Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Open Source Services Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application

6.2.1. BFSI

6.2.2. IT & ITeS

6.2.3. Telecommunication & Media

6.2.4. Industrial

6.2.5. Retail & E-commerce

6.2.6. Others



Chapter 7 Open Source Services Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End-user Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Open Source Services Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-user

7.2.1. Large Enterprises

7.2.2. Small & Medium Enterprises



Chapter 8 Open Source Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

