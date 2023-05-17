Global Sorbitol Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Non-medical Dietary Supplements Drives Growth

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sorbitol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Liquid, Crystal), By Application (Oral Care, Vitamin C, Surfactant), By End-use (Personal Care), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sorbitol market size is expected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2030 It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing awareness regarding the health and digestive benefits associated with digestive health supplements. The rising geriatric population, increasing demand for non-medical dietary supplements, and technological advancements in the processing of these products are driving the demand for sorbitol-based products, consequently aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The market growth is expected to be fueled by the increasing demand for the product for use in the manufacturing of various food and beverages, such as fruit juice, candies, and chocolates. Moreover, vitamin C is synthesized using sorbitol as the product is one of the building blocks in the manufacturing process.

Vitamin C is also used for the production of dietary supplements, which is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period, resulting in the high growth of the market. The rise in the number of gym-goers, coupled with the increasing awareness regarding health and fitness, has positively affected the demand for nutritional drinks and thus has increased the demand for specialty ingredients across the world.



The liquid product segment dominated the market in 2022. It is used in the production of candy to increase its chewy texture and softness. Liquid sorbitol is also finding new applications in the tobacco market as it is added to chewing tobacco to enhance its flavor. The growing applications of liquid sorbitol are expected to be helpful in the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The crystal product segment is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2030. Crystal sorbitol is used in numerous cosmetic products, such as moisturizers and face creams, in the form of humectant due to its resistance to bacteriological degradation and ability to retain moisture. The growing demand for cosmetic products is expected to impact the market growth positively over the forecast period.



The food end-use segment dominated the market in 2022. Sorbitol is majorly used as a sweetener and a low-calorie sugar substitute in the food and beverage industry. In addition to providing sweetness, sorbitol also acts as an excellent texturizing and anti-crystallization agent in the production of ice cream and bakery products.

The growth of the food end-use segment is also attributed to rising product utilization in the production of diabetic food products. Efficiency in operation and product innovation are expected to drive the market. Fast-paced lifestyle and increased preference for convenience food are presumed to be some of the major drivers of the food processing sector, resulting in the growth in demand for sorbitol.



Factors such as advancements in nutrition and technology, growing consumer inclination toward improved health and longevity, and increasing frequency of exercising in modern lifestyles are expected to contribute to the augmented consumption of fiber-rich, organic, and gluten-free foods. This is expected to boost the consumption of sorbitol in the production of fiber-rich and gluten-free food products, thereby driving the market.



The companies are developing a broad range of products to cater to the requirements of different application industries and boost sales growth, thereby leading to the development of a diversified product portfolio. This, in turn, is expected to aid the companies to target different market segments and also improve brand equity.



Major companies in the market own several trademarks and patents, which emerge as valuable assets for the company. These patents and trademarks offer an important competitive edge to companies.

These patents also witness the streams of new inventions generated by the companies, which are expected to enhance customer satisfaction and contribute to strengthening customer relationships. These patents also improve brand equity as well as the financial performance of the companies operating in the market. Over the forecast period, sorbitol is therefore expected to see an increased number of applications in the food and beverage industry.



Chapter 8 Sorbitols Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

