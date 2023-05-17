Global Predictive Maintenance Strategic Business Report 2023: Sensors Remain a Critical Component of Predictive Maintenance

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Maintenance: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Predictive Maintenance estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 28.7% CAGR and reach US$18.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.3% CAGR
The Predictive Maintenance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.3% and 22.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured) -
- ABB Limited
- Asystom
- Augury Inc.
- C3.ai, Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- GE Digital
- Operational Excellence (OPEX) Group Ltd
- PTC Inc.
- Rapidminer
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Sigma Industrial Precision
- SparkCognition
- T-Systems International GmbH
- Thales Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|443
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Predictive Maintenance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Plant Asset Maintenance, the Cornerstone for Achieving Excellence in Manufacturing Productivity
- Why Migrate to Predictive Maintenance? What's In It for Companies?
- With Manufacturing Competitiveness Increasing by the Day, PdM is the Right Step Forward Towards to Higher Value, Smart Manufacturing: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index (10-100 Index Score) by Country for the Year 2020
- Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
- As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It Change the Existing Economic Realities & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
- How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country
- Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
- How the Machinery & Manufacturing Automation Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Manufacturing Automation
- The Growing Momentum Towards Manufacturing Automation to Encourage New Pathways to Automating Machine Maintenance: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Predictive Maintenance: Definition, Scope, Importance, Benefits & Applications
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Predictive Maintenance
- Here's How the Rise of "Predictive Analytics" Will Bring the Concept of Predictive Maintenance to Fruition
- Applications of Predictive Analytics Expand from Fraud Detection, Personalized Marketing to Asset Management: Global Investments in Predictive Analytics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Industry 4.0 Pushes Up the Effectiveness of Predictive Maintenance
- Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as Effectiveness of Predictive Analytics in Predicting Failure & Maintenance Event Improves on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Sensors Remain a Critical Component of Predictive Maintenance
- Data Communication Systems, the Backbone for Successful Predictive Maintenance
- Here's How AI Will Revolutionize Predictive Maintenance
- AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection & Outsmarting Failure
- Growing Investments in AI by Manufacturing Companies Will Promote Innovative Uses of AI in Machine Condition Monitoring: Global AI Investments in Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Harnessing the Power of Cloud Computing Remains Crucial for Effective Predictive Maintenance
- What Has Blockchain to Offer for Predictive Maintenance?
- Predictive Maintenance for Medical Devices Grows in Popularity as Hospitals Focus on Enhancing Asset Efficiency
- Focus on Smart Fleet Management Drives Adoption of Predictive Maintenance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9pv8z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment