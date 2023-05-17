Healthcare OEM Market Size Worth USD 214.90 Million by 2030 at 9.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare OEM Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Healthcare OEM Market Information by Type, OEM Solution, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is expected to reach USD 214.90 Million by 2030 at 9.80% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030

Market Scope

Healthcare OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) refers to the production of medical devices, equipment, and instruments by one company for sale under another company's brand name. In other words, the OEM company designs and manufactures products that are then marketed and sold by another company under their brand name.

Healthcare OEM products are widely used in various medical fields such as diagnostic imaging, surgical procedures, and patient monitoring. These products are also used in laboratory equipment, drug delivery systems, and other medical applications. The medical devices and equipment produced by OEMs are high-quality, reliable, and customizable, catering to the specific needs of medical professionals and patients.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 214.90 Million CAGR 9.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, OEM Solution and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing importance of quality healthcare products Increasing improved technology demands and innovations in healthcare IT

Healthcare OEM Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the healthcare OEM industry include

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Aramark (U.S.)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Baxter International (U.S)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Infosys Ltd. (India)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (U.S)

Accenture Plc. (U.S.)

Cognizant Technology Solutions

January 2021



Freudenberg Medical, a global leader in medical technology, announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China. The expansion aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality medical devices in the Asia-Pacific region and further strengthens the company's position in the global healthcare OEM market.

Healthcare OEM Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

The healthcare OEM market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by various factors such as technological advancements, increasing demand for medical devices, and rising healthcare expenditure. Technological advancements have led to the development of new and innovative medical devices and equipment that are more efficient and effective in treating patients. This has resulted in increased demand for healthcare OEMs to produce these products.

The increasing demand for medical devices is driven by the aging population and the rise in chronic diseases, which require frequent medical intervention. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the critical need for medical devices and equipment, especially in the areas of diagnostic testing and ventilators. This has led to an increased demand for healthcare OEMs to produce these products, further driving market growth.

In addition, rising healthcare expenditure by governments and healthcare organizations worldwide is driving market growth. Healthcare spending is increasing to improve healthcare infrastructure and provide better healthcare services to citizens. This has resulted in an increased demand for medical devices and equipment, including those produced by healthcare OEMs. The growing demand for home healthcare devices and remote patient monitoring systems due to the aging population and the need for cost-effective healthcare solutions is also driving market growth.

Market Restraints:

Despite the market's potential, certain factors hinder its growth, such as stringent regulatory requirements and the high cost of healthcare OEM products. The increasing competition among OEMs is also a major challenge, as companies strive to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions to meet market demands.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the healthcare OEM market. While the demand for medical devices and equipment has increased, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains and manufacturing processes, resulting in production delays and shortages. Additionally, healthcare facilities have had to divert their resources to combat the pandemic, resulting in a decrease in demand for non-essential medical devices. However, the pandemic has also led to the development of new medical devices and equipment, such as portable ventilators and remote patient monitoring systems, that are better suited to address the current healthcare crisis.

In the post-COVID scenario, the healthcare OEM market is expected to experience continued growth as healthcare facilities resume their regular operations and the demand for non-essential medical devices increases. However, there may be a shift in the focus towards the development of more pandemic-resistant medical devices and equipment, as well as an increased demand for home healthcare devices and remote patient monitoring systems. Additionally, the adoption of digital technologies is expected to continue, as healthcare organizations seek to provide more efficient and accessible healthcare services to patients.

Healthcare OEM Market Segmentation

By Type

The type of healthcare OEMs include Medical device and instruments, and Healthcare software

By OEM Solutions

Some of the major OEM solution included in the study are quality control and regulatory compliance, manufacturing and fabrication, packaging and sterilization, product design and development, order fulfillment & flexible distribution, technical support, and project management.

By Application

Healthcare administration, dentistry, surgery, laboratory, veterinary, pharmaceutical and cosmetics, ophthalmology, and dialysis, among others are the major applications in the worldwide market.

Healthcare OEM Market Regional Insights

Regionally, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the top three regions in the healthcare OEM market. North America holds the largest share of the market due to the high demand for medical devices and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe is also a significant market due to the region's increasing healthcare expenditure and the presence of major OEM players. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing demand for medical technology.

