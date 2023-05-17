New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molecular Breeding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032264/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Molecular Breeding Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Molecular Breeding estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.8% over the period 2022-2030. Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.6% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the QTL Mapping segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR



The Molecular Breeding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)

- Eurofins Scientific

- Illumina

- LGC Limited

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

- SGS SA

- DanBred

- Intertek Group Plc

- LemnaTec GmbH

- Charles River Laboratories

- Slipstream Automation

- Fruitbreedomics





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Molecular Breeding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Marker-Assisted Selection

(MAS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Marker-Assisted

Selection (MAS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for QTL

Mapping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for QTL Mapping by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for QTL Mapping by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Genomic Selection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Genomic Selection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Genomic Selection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Processes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Processes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Processes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Single Nucleotide

Polymorphism (SNP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Single Nucleotide

Polymorphism (SNP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Simple Sequence Repeats

(SSR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Simple Sequence Repeats

(SSR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crop

Breeding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Crop Breeding by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Crop Breeding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Livestock by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Livestock by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Livestock by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Molecular Breeding Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Molecular Breeding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Process - Marker-Assisted Selection

(MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC),

Genomic Selection and Other Processes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by Process -

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism

(SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by Marker -

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence

Repeats (SSR) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Breeding and Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Process - Marker-Assisted Selection

(MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC),

Genomic Selection and Other Processes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping,

Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and

Other Processes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism

(SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple

Sequence Repeats (SSR) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Breeding and Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Molecular Breeding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Process - Marker-Assisted Selection

(MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC),

Genomic Selection and Other Processes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping,

Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and

Other Processes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism

(SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple

Sequence Repeats (SSR) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Breeding and Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Molecular Breeding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Process - Marker-Assisted Selection

(MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC),

Genomic Selection and Other Processes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping,

Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and

Other Processes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism

(SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple

Sequence Repeats (SSR) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Breeding and Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Molecular Breeding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Process - Marker-Assisted Selection

(MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC),

Genomic Selection and Other Processes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping,

Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and

Other Processes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism

(SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple

Sequence Repeats (SSR) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Breeding and Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Molecular Breeding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Process - Marker-Assisted Selection

(MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC),

Genomic Selection and Other Processes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping,

Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and

Other Processes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism

(SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple

Sequence Repeats (SSR) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Breeding and Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Molecular Breeding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Process - Marker-Assisted Selection

(MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC),

Genomic Selection and Other Processes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping,

Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and

Other Processes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism

(SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple

Sequence Repeats (SSR) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Breeding and Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Process - Marker-Assisted Selection

(MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC),

Genomic Selection and Other Processes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping,

Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and

Other Processes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism

(SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple

Sequence Repeats (SSR) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Breeding and Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Molecular Breeding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Process - Marker-Assisted Selection

(MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC),

Genomic Selection and Other Processes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by Process -

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism

(SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by Marker -

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence

Repeats (SSR) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Marker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR)

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molecular Breeding by Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Molecular Breeding by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Breeding and Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Molecular Breeding by Process - Marker-Assisted

Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing

(MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Molecular

Breeding by Process - Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL

Mapping, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection

and Other Processes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Molecular

Breeding by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted

Backcrossing (MABC), Genomic Selection and Other Processes for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Molecular Breeding by Marker - Single Nucleotide

Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Molecular

Breeding by Marker - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and

Simple Sequence Repeats (SSR) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Molecular

Breeding by Marker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) and Simple Sequence

Repeats (SSR) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Molecular Breeding by Application - Crop Breeding

and Livestock - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Molecular

Breeding by Application - Crop Breeding and Livestock Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Molecular

Breeding by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Crop Breeding and Livestock for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Molecular Breeding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)



