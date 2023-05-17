Wireless Pressure Sensors Global Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030: Increasing Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Sectors Drives Growth

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Pressure Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wireless Pressure Sensors estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Piezoresistive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the CMOS segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $474.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR



The Wireless Pressure Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$474.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global

