Global Hazardous Area Sensors Strategic Business Report 2023: Strict Workplace Safety Regulations Translate into Growth Opportunities

The global market for Hazardous Area Sensors estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Gas Sensing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pressure Sensing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Hazardous Area Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030.



ABB Group

Eaton Corporation PLC

Endress+Hauser AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

NEO Monitors AS

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Significance of Intrinsic Safety as a Protection Technique for Equipment in Hazardous Areas Continues to Grow

Hazardous Area Sensors: Focus of Industry Participants on Preventing Accidents in Hazardous Areas Drives Market Growth

Hazardous Area Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strict Workplace Safety Regulations Translate into Growth Opportunities for Hazardous Area Sensor Market

Rising Significance of Position Sensors in Hazardous Areas

Sensor Safety Rating: A Critical Requirement in Hazardous Areas

Gas Sensors/Detectors for Effective Monitoring of Hazardous Areas

Explosion-Proof Hydrogen Sensor: Ensuring Safety of Electrical Equipment in Risk-Prone Areas

Methane Gas Sensor: Monitoring and Detecting Methane Gas in Air

Infrared Sensors Emerges As the Preferred Option for Detection of Methane Gas

High Significance of Hazardous Gas Detection Sensors in Coal Mines

Specifying Temperature Sensors to Appropriate Standards: Essential to Ensure Safety of Hazardous Areas

ISCTH Intrinsically Safe DC Current Sensors

Chemical Industry: High Risk Facilities with Exposure to Hazardous Gases Necessitate Hazardous Area Sensors

Stable Growth Outlook for Chemical Industry to Benefit Hazardous Area Sensors Market

Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023

Hazardous Operations and High Operating Costs of Oil & Gas Industry Implies Higher Focus on Safety, Drives Hazardous Area Sensors Market

Increasing Importance of Sensors for Hazardous Gas Detection in Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industries

Sensors Find Use in Detection of Hydrogen Sulphide in Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Operations

Increase in Oil & Gas Industry Activity Raises Demand for Safety of Facilities, Driving Demand for Hazardous Area Sensors

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

Operational Risks of Electric Power Industry Translate into Growth for Hazardous Area Sensors

Concerns over Growing Hazards at Coal-Fired Power Plants Drives Demand for Sensors

Gas Detection Sensors Vital for Detection of Hazardous Gases in Power Plants

Hazardous Gas Detection Based on IoT in Power Plants

Despite Collapse of Coal-Fired Power Generation Globally in Recent Years, Emergence of New Capacities in China and India Sustain Growth

Global Coal-Fired Power Generation Capacity in GW for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

CO2 Sensors: Providing Safety to High Risk Nuclear Power Applications

A Long List of Accidents at Nuclear Power Plants Raises Importance of Hazardous Area Sensors

IoT Sensors Emerge to Play a Critical Part in Ensuring Safety in Industrial Environments

Siemens Develops New Detection Technology for Protecting Pumps against Dry Running in Hazardous Areas

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is a Hazardous Area?

Classification of Hazardous Areas

Protection Techniques & Methods Used to Reduce Incidents in Hazardous Locations

Hazardous Area Sensors

Specifics to Consider for Sensors in Hazardous Environments

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



