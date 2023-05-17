Questex partners with Digital Health Networks to present the first and only international film festival focused exclusively on health and wellness at Digital Pharma East

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Pharma East , the premier marketing event for life sciences, presented by Fierce Pharma, today announces it will host the inaugural CINEHEALTH International Film and Video Festival in partnership with Digital Health Networks, a global leader in healthcare-focused original content production and OTT streaming, on September 12, 2023.



Digital Health Networks’ CINEHEALTH film festival will feature awards in the following categories: Feature Films, TV episodic series, short-form videos, social media, and Tik Tok reels.

The festival is the first and only international film festival focusing exclusively on health and wellness. CINEHEALTH will work to bring the community together through patient and HCP engagement using innovative storytelling.

The judging panel consists of individuals who span the entertainment and healthcare sectors including celebrities and producers as well as life sciences and media executives.

Content submission and registration to attend the event are now being accepted at https://www.cine-health.com/.

In 2022, Digital Pharma East hosted more than 1,200 marketing, brand and digital leaders from pharma, biotech, healthcare companies and marketing agencies. This year’s event takes place on September 11-14, 2023 in person at the Philadelphia Convention Center and virtually on September 19-21, 2023. The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards will celebrate the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies on September 13, 2023 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.

“We are delighted to bring the CINEHEALTH film festival to Digital Pharma East. This is a natural fit for the event which focuses on connecting the pharma marketing community and bringing together the best and the brightest minds to share, discover and celebrate the innovation and best practices happening in the world of pharma marketing,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events. “The CINEHEALTH film festival will augment our existing program of education and networking for pharma marketing professionals.”

“CINEHEALTH combines the tradecraft of storytelling with the power of personal experience,” said Jon Cody, CEO of DHN. “Extraordinary patient, caregiver, and HCP personalized experiences captured on film and video that are incredibly moving and thought-provoking.”

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About Digital Health Networks

Founded in 2018 and made up of key executives from the film, television, agency, medical profession, and pharmaceutical media industries, Digital Health Networks focuses on important consumer health verticals such as cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, autism, healthy ageing, and many others. The network provides inspirational content and real stories that allow people to have an emotional and personal connection while providing educational resources about their conditions.

DHN features thousands of hours of streaming content across its channel portfolio and operates a genre-based studio that produces and distributes original feature films, television series, and live events targeting healthcare communities across the globe. www.dhn.tv

