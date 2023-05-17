Global Heat Recovery Steam Generators Strategic Business Report 2023: Surging Energy Consumption and Demand for Electricity to Drive the Demand for HRSGs

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Recovery Steam Generators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Heat Recovery Steam Generators estimated at US$833.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Up to 30 MW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$559 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Above 30 Mw segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $185.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Heat Recovery Steam Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$185.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Clayton Industries

Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.

General Electric Company

Greens Power Limited

John Wood Group plc

Larsen & toubro limited

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

John Cockerill Group

Nooter/Eriksen, Inc.

RENTECH Boiler Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermax Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 491 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $833.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Heat Recovery Steam Generators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Heat Recovery Steam Generators: A Prelude

Design and Functionality

HRSG Categories

Specialized HRSG Varieties and Functionalities

Global Heat Recovery System Generator (HRSG) Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Witness Faster Growth

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Application Holds the Major Share, Combined Cycle Application to Witness Rapid Growth

Utilities - The Largest End-use Market for HRSGs

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Energy Consumption and Demand for Electricity to Drive the Demand for HRSGs

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Rising Focus on Cogeneration Technology Drives the Demand for Heat Recovery Steam Generators

CHP Share of Total Electricity Generation in Major Countries Worldwide

CHP Installed Capacity (in MWe) in Major Countries Worldwide

Heat Recovery Steam Generators Allow CCGT Plants to Achieve High Efficiency

Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates Demand

Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

Percentage Share of Carbon Dioxide Emissions Worldwide by Price: 2019

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source: 2018

Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives up the Demand for HRSG

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Region

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry

Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a Fillip to HRSG Market

World Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2020

Innovative HRSG Designs and Upgrades Improve Performance and Efficiency

Recent Developments in the HRSG Space

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

