Ablation Technologies Global Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2030: Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuels Demand

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ablation Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Ablation Technologies estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Radiofrequency Ablation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laser / Light Ablation segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Ablation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$768.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- AngioDynamics, Inc.
- AtriCure, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Conmed Corporation
- Cynosure LLC
- Dornier MedTech GmbH
- InMode Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic PLC
- Olympus Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.,
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|436
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal
- "Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Pandemic Hits Ablation Devices & Procedures across Hospitals
- Decline in Interventional Cardiology & Electrophysiology Procedures
- Competition
- Ablation Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Ablation Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Radiofrequency Ablation (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- Laser / Light Ablation (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
- Ultrasound Ablation (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027
- Electrical Ablation (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2020 & 2027
- Cryoablation (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- Ablation Technologies: A Prelude
- Key Application Markets
- Primary End-Use Applications for Energy Based Ablation Devices in Specific Treatments
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuels Demand for Ablation Procedures
- Minimally Invasive Catheter Ablation Continues to Gain Prominence in Cardiac Procedures
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Ablation Devices
- Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
- Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Ablation Technology: An Innovative Approach to Address Liver tumors
- Microwave Ablation: Rethinking Future of Cancer Treatment
- Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related Mortality Rates Fuel Cardiac Surgical Volumes Drive Growth in the Cardiac Ablation Market
- Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: 2020
- Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) in the United States for Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035 (In US$ Billion)
- Rising Incident of AF Underpins Extended Uptake of Advanced Ablation Technologies
- Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation Per Million Population in United States (in %): 2000-2020
- Ranking of Factors for Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation
- Innovative Technologies Assist in Enhancing AF Ablation Process
- Advancements Promise Better Future for Catheter Ablation
- New Cryoablation Systems with Potential to Improve Symptomatic AF Treatment
- AF Ablation in Paroxysmal AF and Persistent AF Patients
- Catheter Ablation for Arrhythmias to Attain New Heights with Pulsed-Field Ablation
- New Research Indicates Potential Role of AI for Better Diagnosis of Atrial Fibrillation
- Robotics to Uplift & Add New Functional Dimension to AF Ablation
- Remote Navigation Options
- Ablation Found to be Effective for AF Compared to Medications
- Ablation Technology for Supra-venticular Tachycardia
- Growing Significance of Cardiac Ablation for Cardiac Rhythm Management
- MRI-Guided Cardiac Ablation Grows in Adoption Rate
- Hybrid Ablation Procedure for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation: Addressing the Limitations of Traditional Treatments
- Technological Advancements Broaden Adoption of Cardiac Ablation Technology
- New Product Launches Set Pace for Ablation Technology Market
- RF Ablation Continues to Remain a Dominant Technology
- Applicability of Cryogenic Energy based Ablation Devices Continues to Grow
- Electrical Energy Based Devices Find New Applciations
- High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Remains a Budding Technology
- Microwave Ablation Undergoes Renewed Focus to Improve Patient Outcomes
- Microwave Ablation & Potential in Cancer Treatment
- Rise in Endometrial Ablation Procedures to Improve Growth
- Advanced Surface Ablation Picks up in Ophthalmology
- Increasing Application in Aesthetic Treatments Spurs Demand
- Aging Population Spurs Demand for Ablation Devices
- Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate in Developing Economies, Tremendous Potential Exists for Cardiac Ablation Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awcbo7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment