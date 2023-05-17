Ablation Technologies Global Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2030: Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuels Demand

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ablation Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ablation Technologies estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Radiofrequency Ablation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laser / Light Ablation segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Ablation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$768.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 436 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal

"Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic Hits Ablation Devices & Procedures across Hospitals

Decline in Interventional Cardiology & Electrophysiology Procedures

Competition

Ablation Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Ablation Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Radiofrequency Ablation (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027

Laser / Light Ablation (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027

Ultrasound Ablation (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027

Electrical Ablation (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2020 & 2027

Cryoablation (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027

Ablation Technologies: A Prelude

Key Application Markets

Primary End-Use Applications for Energy Based Ablation Devices in Specific Treatments

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuels Demand for Ablation Procedures

Minimally Invasive Catheter Ablation Continues to Gain Prominence in Cardiac Procedures

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Ablation Devices

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Ablation Technology: An Innovative Approach to Address Liver tumors

Microwave Ablation: Rethinking Future of Cancer Treatment

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related Mortality Rates Fuel Cardiac Surgical Volumes Drive Growth in the Cardiac Ablation Market

Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: 2020

Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) in the United States for Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035 (In US$ Billion)

Rising Incident of AF Underpins Extended Uptake of Advanced Ablation Technologies

Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation Per Million Population in United States (in %): 2000-2020

Ranking of Factors for Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation

Innovative Technologies Assist in Enhancing AF Ablation Process

Advancements Promise Better Future for Catheter Ablation

New Cryoablation Systems with Potential to Improve Symptomatic AF Treatment

AF Ablation in Paroxysmal AF and Persistent AF Patients

Catheter Ablation for Arrhythmias to Attain New Heights with Pulsed-Field Ablation

New Research Indicates Potential Role of AI for Better Diagnosis of Atrial Fibrillation

Robotics to Uplift & Add New Functional Dimension to AF Ablation

Remote Navigation Options

Ablation Found to be Effective for AF Compared to Medications

Ablation Technology for Supra-venticular Tachycardia

Growing Significance of Cardiac Ablation for Cardiac Rhythm Management

MRI-Guided Cardiac Ablation Grows in Adoption Rate

Hybrid Ablation Procedure for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation: Addressing the Limitations of Traditional Treatments

Technological Advancements Broaden Adoption of Cardiac Ablation Technology

New Product Launches Set Pace for Ablation Technology Market

RF Ablation Continues to Remain a Dominant Technology

Applicability of Cryogenic Energy based Ablation Devices Continues to Grow

Electrical Energy Based Devices Find New Applciations

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Remains a Budding Technology

Microwave Ablation Undergoes Renewed Focus to Improve Patient Outcomes

Microwave Ablation & Potential in Cancer Treatment

Rise in Endometrial Ablation Procedures to Improve Growth

Advanced Surface Ablation Picks up in Ophthalmology

Increasing Application in Aesthetic Treatments Spurs Demand

Aging Population Spurs Demand for Ablation Devices

Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate in Developing Economies, Tremendous Potential Exists for Cardiac Ablation Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

