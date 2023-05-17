Global 3D Scanning Market Size To Surpass USD 65.79 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 13.11%

New York, United States , May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Scanning Market Size is to grow from USD 3.91 billion in 2022 to USD 65.79 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.11% during the projected period. The widespread use of 3D scanners in reverse engineering, quality control and inspection, virtual simulation, and other applications in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, medical, aerospace & defense, electronics, retail, architecture & construction, energy & power, mining, artifact & heritage preservation, and others is expected to drive the 3D scanning market during the forecast period.

A 3D scanner is a non-contact, non-destructive digital tool that precisely records the contours of a physical object into Computer-Aided Design (CAD) data by using a light line or laser. 3D scanners can measure any physical object in its entirety or in part. The usage of 3D scanning is a technique for making more accurate 3D drawings of real-world goods. 3D scanners are utilized in a variety of industries, from manufacturing to healthcare. It is useful for heavy machinery, mechanical component quality checking, bespoke prosthetic devices, visual effects in films, and character development in video games. Rising R&D expenditure on 3D metrology, with a greater emphasis on automated quality control when manufacturing products, and the need for better productivity through the use of electronics are just a few of the key factors driving the 3D scanning market during the study period. Furthermore, 3D scanners measure complex objects quickly and in real-time, significantly increasing design worker efficiency, which drives the 3D scanning market demand throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, 3D scanner technology has advanced significantly, making the devices less expensive and more widely available, which are expected to drive demand for the 3D scanning market over the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global 3D Scanning Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Laser Scanners, Structured Light Scanners, Optical Scanners, Others), By Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection, Virtual Simulation, Other Applications), By Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, Retail, Architecture & Construction, Energy & Power, Mining, Artifact & Heritage Preservation, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The structured light scanners segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global 3D scanning market is segmented into laser scanners, structured light scanners, optical scanners, and others. Among these, the structured light scanners segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. A structured light scanner employs a constant lighting source capable of continual electron circulation, such as LED lights.

The quality control and inspection segment accounted the largest revenue share of more than 38.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global 3D scanning market size is segmented into reverse engineering, quality control and inspection, virtual simulation, and other applications. Among these, the quality control and inspection segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.2% over the forecast period. For CAD-based inspections, dimensional evaluation, equipment measurements, and other applications 3D scanners are used in quality control and inspection systems. 3D scanners have been used in a range of industries for quality control and inspection, including the building and construction industries, electronics, power and energy, and industrial machines.

The automotive segment accounted the largest revenue share of more than 35.78% over the forecast period.

On the basis of industry vertical type, the global 3D scanning market is segmented into manufacturing, automotive, medical, aerospace & defense, electronics, retail, architecture & construction, energy & power, mining, artifact & heritage preservation, and others. Among these, the automotive segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 35.78% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the widespread use of 3D scanning applications in a variety of automotive applications, such as the early stages of designing, manufacturing, and implementing individual parts and final products in motor vehicles.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 33.8% market share over the forecast period. The regional 3D scanning market is predicted to grow due to rising R&D expenditures, widespread adoption of the technology in automobile manufacturing, and environmental scanning and mapping operations. Another driver boosting the market in North America is enterprises' increased focus on 3D printing and 3D machine vision.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global 3D Scanning Market Share include Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Corporation, THOR3D, Topcon Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., David Vision Systems GmbH, Fuel3D Technologies Limited, NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc., Trimble Inc., Direct Dimensions Inc., Maptek Pty Ltd, Artec 3D, Konica Minolta Inc., Creaform, Inc., CyberOptics Corporation, Basis Software, Inc., ShapeGrabber, FARO Technologies, Inc., GOM GmbH, 3D Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, and among others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, FARO® Technologies, Inc. recently announced the availability of the 4D Construction Progress Management Solution on FARO's Sphere SaaS platform. Sphere allows users to collect, monitor, share, and analyze reality capture data in a single spot, allowing construction and operations professionals to benefit from faster site updates, better virtual collaboration, and more reliable progress insights. The new viewer, created by FARO's expertise in 360° reality capture and point cloud technology, analyzes point clouds and 360° pictures in a unified environment, removing reality capture data silos and enabling faster analysis.

In October 2022, FARO® Technologies, Inc. revealed the 4D Construction Progress Management Solution has become available on FARO's Sphere SaaS platform. Sphere enables users to collect, monitor, share, and analyze reality capture data in a single location, providing construction and operations workers with faster site updates, improved virtual collaboration, and more reliable progress insights. The new viewer, which leverages FARO's expertise in 360° reality capture and point cloud technology, analyzes point clouds and 360° images in a unified environment, eliminating reality capture data silos and enabling faster analysis.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global 3D Scanning Market Share based on the below-mentioned segments:

3D Scanning Market, Product Analysis

Laser Scanners

Structured Light Scanners

Optical Scanners

Others

3D Scanning Market, Application Analysis

Reverse Engineering

Quality Control and Inspection

Virtual Simulation

Other Applications

3D Scanning Market, Industry Verticals Analysis

Manufacturing

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics

Retail

Architecture & Construction

Energy & Power

Mining

Artifact & Heritage Preservation

Others

3D Scanning Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



