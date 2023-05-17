Global Car Washing Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Washing Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Te global market for Car Washing Services estimated at US$28 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Roll-Over / In-Bay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tunnels segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Car Washing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Car Washing Services: Convenient, Affordable, Time Saving and Eco-Friendly

Recent Market Activity

Increasing Sales of Passenger Cars - A Strong Business Case for Car Washing Services

Vehicles in Operation - A Market Opportunity

United States and Europe Dominate the Car Washing Services Industry

Middle East - A Fast Developing Market for Car Washing Services

Growth Drivers and Challenges in a Nutshell

Growth Drivers

Challenges

Operators, Suppliers and Vehicle Owners - Key Participants of Car Wash Market

Market Outlook

Car Washing Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance - A Major Growth Factor

Innovative Solutions Bring New Opportunities

Material Selection Critical for Sustaining Profitability of Car Wash Services

Desirable Cloth Properties for Efficient Car Cleaning

Loyalty Programs and Online Marketing Drive Growth in Car Washing Services Industry

Cashless Payments for Car Washing Services Gaining Traction

Carwashes Embrace Web-Based Technologies for Effective Operation

Leveraging New Opportunities

Car Wash Industry Calls for Safer Chemicals to Ensure Worker Safety

Carwashes go the Mobile Way

Demand for Touchless Car Washing Rapidly Gaining Ground

Environmentally Safe and Professional Car Cleaning - New Buzzwords in the Industry

Car Wash Facilities Focus on Green Cleaning Products

Rising Number of Combo Locations for Consumer Convenience

Companies Adopt Innovative Marketing Strategies for Greater Success

Operators Rely on Software for Enhancing Automation

Use of Advanced Technologies Bring in Automation and Reduce Manpower

Convenience Factor Ranks High Among Consumers

Alternative Energy Sources Gaining Prominence

Development of Waterless Car Wash Systems Fuels Market Growth

List of Select Players and Their Waterless Car Wash Service Offerings

Application of Sonar Technologies for Bespoke Carwash Services - A Remarkable Innovation

