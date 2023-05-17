Global Car Washing Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Washing Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Te global market for Car Washing Services estimated at US$28 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Roll-Over / In-Bay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tunnels segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Car Washing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Car Washing Services: Convenient, Affordable, Time Saving and Eco-Friendly
- Recent Market Activity
- Increasing Sales of Passenger Cars - A Strong Business Case for Car Washing Services
- Vehicles in Operation - A Market Opportunity
- United States and Europe Dominate the Car Washing Services Industry
- Middle East - A Fast Developing Market for Car Washing Services
- Growth Drivers and Challenges in a Nutshell
- Growth Drivers
- Challenges
- Operators, Suppliers and Vehicle Owners - Key Participants of Car Wash Market
- Market Outlook
- Car Washing Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance - A Major Growth Factor
- Innovative Solutions Bring New Opportunities
- Material Selection Critical for Sustaining Profitability of Car Wash Services
- Desirable Cloth Properties for Efficient Car Cleaning
- Loyalty Programs and Online Marketing Drive Growth in Car Washing Services Industry
- Cashless Payments for Car Washing Services Gaining Traction
- Carwashes Embrace Web-Based Technologies for Effective Operation
- Leveraging New Opportunities
- Car Wash Industry Calls for Safer Chemicals to Ensure Worker Safety
- Carwashes go the Mobile Way
- Demand for Touchless Car Washing Rapidly Gaining Ground
- Environmentally Safe and Professional Car Cleaning - New Buzzwords in the Industry
- Car Wash Facilities Focus on Green Cleaning Products
- Rising Number of Combo Locations for Consumer Convenience
- Companies Adopt Innovative Marketing Strategies for Greater Success
- Operators Rely on Software for Enhancing Automation
- Use of Advanced Technologies Bring in Automation and Reduce Manpower
- Convenience Factor Ranks High Among Consumers
- Alternative Energy Sources Gaining Prominence
- Development of Waterless Car Wash Systems Fuels Market Growth
- List of Select Players and Their Waterless Car Wash Service Offerings
- Application of Sonar Technologies for Bespoke Carwash Services - A Remarkable Innovation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
