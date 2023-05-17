Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beyond the Pill - Key Disruptive Forces in the Healthcare Industry 5.0" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Beyond the pill: key disruptive forces in healthcare 5.0', categorizes key innovation areas in healthcare as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation.

The healthcare industry is currently experiencing a shift towards remote healthcare, personalized medicine, and preventive care, which is driving a renewed focus on emerging trends such as AI, pharmacogenomics, robotics, and advanced imaging technologies for a healthier future. The industry is striving to improve various aspects of patient care, including drug discovery, real-time patient monitoring, and accurate diagnosis, all while adhering to regulatory compliance and reducing costs.

It also casts light on patent publications, major geographies, top players, and recent developments in emerging innovation areas such as robotic surgery systems, 3D modeling and rendering, EMR natural language processing, RFID-enabled patient data tracker, and AI-assisted medical imaging.

The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these innovation areas can transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.



Key Highlights



Healthcare major drivers, trends, select innovation areas in healthcare and their leading patent filers, and the disruptive potential of eleven innovation areas as highlighted by innovation drivers, recent developments, patent trends, top players, and forecast for healthcare.



Scope

Key disruptive forces in the healthcare sector - presents the major drivers, trends, and emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in healthcare

Emerging innovation areas - overview of select emerging innovation areas to capture their disruptive potential, innovation drivers, recent developments, patents trends, and top players

Outlook - anticipated tech advancements in healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Disruptive Forces in the Healthcare Sector

Major Drivers

Trends

S Curve Highlighting the Emerging

Accelerating

and Maturing Innovation Areas

3-Year Vs 1-Year Growth in Patent Publications for Innovation Areas

Innovation Areas Definitions

Patent Publication Trend

Major Patent Filers

2. Emerging Innovation Areas

The Disruptive Potential of Key Innovation Areas as Highlighted by the Underlying Data Signals Involving Patents

Innovation Drivers

Recent Developments

Top Players

3. Outlook

Anticipated Tech Advancements in Healthcare

GlobalData

