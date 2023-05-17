Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beyond the Pill - Key Disruptive Forces in the Healthcare Industry 5.0" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Beyond the pill: key disruptive forces in healthcare 5.0', categorizes key innovation areas in healthcare as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation.
The healthcare industry is currently experiencing a shift towards remote healthcare, personalized medicine, and preventive care, which is driving a renewed focus on emerging trends such as AI, pharmacogenomics, robotics, and advanced imaging technologies for a healthier future. The industry is striving to improve various aspects of patient care, including drug discovery, real-time patient monitoring, and accurate diagnosis, all while adhering to regulatory compliance and reducing costs.
It also casts light on patent publications, major geographies, top players, and recent developments in emerging innovation areas such as robotic surgery systems, 3D modeling and rendering, EMR natural language processing, RFID-enabled patient data tracker, and AI-assisted medical imaging.
The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these innovation areas can transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Key Highlights
Healthcare major drivers, trends, select innovation areas in healthcare and their leading patent filers, and the disruptive potential of eleven innovation areas as highlighted by innovation drivers, recent developments, patent trends, top players, and forecast for healthcare.
Scope
- Key disruptive forces in the healthcare sector - presents the major drivers, trends, and emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in healthcare
- Emerging innovation areas - overview of select emerging innovation areas to capture their disruptive potential, innovation drivers, recent developments, patents trends, and top players
- Outlook - anticipated tech advancements in healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Disruptive Forces in the Healthcare Sector
- Major Drivers
- Trends
- S Curve Highlighting the Emerging
- Accelerating
- and Maturing Innovation Areas
- 3-Year Vs 1-Year Growth in Patent Publications for Innovation Areas
- Innovation Areas Definitions
- Patent Publication Trend
- Major Patent Filers
2. Emerging Innovation Areas
- The Disruptive Potential of Key Innovation Areas as Highlighted by the Underlying Data Signals Involving Patents
- Innovation Drivers
- Recent Developments
- Top Players
3. Outlook
- Anticipated Tech Advancements in Healthcare
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3M
- 77Kc
- Abbott Laboratories
- Accenture
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
- adidas
- Align Technology
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Apple
- ARC Devices
- Arterys
- Attenborough Dental Laboratories
- Baxter
- Bayer
- Becton Dickinson
- BelfricsBT
- BioIntelliSense
- Bluefin Payment Systems
- Boston Scientific
- BostonGene Corp
- Brain Trust Innovations I
- Canon
- Carl Zeiss Stiftung
- Ceragem
- Chordate Medical Holding
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Consensus cloud solutions
- Corning
- Danaher
- DEKA Research and Development
- Delos Living
- Dentsply Sirona
- DexCom
- EBM
- Ekso Bionics Holdings
- Embleema
- Emovi
- Endolumik
- Enlitic
- Epredia
- Expanse Bioinformatics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- FedEx
- Fresenius
- Fujifilm
- General Electric
- Getinge
- GuardRFID
- Heartflow
- HeartVista
- HID Global
- Hitachi
- IBM
- iFIT Health & Fitness
- Illuminate
- InVita Healthcare Technologies
- JennyCo
- Johnson & Johnson
- kaleo
- Kardium
- Koninklijke Philips
- Laboratory Corp of America
- Labrador Diagnostics
- Lifecycle Technologie
- Lifetrack Medical Systems
- Masimo Corp
- Mate Fertility
- Medic vision
- Medtronic
- Melax Tech
- MEPS Real-Time
- MHUA
- Microsoft
- NIKE
- Novarad
- Novartis
- Olympus
- Optimized Ortho
- Ortoma
- Panasonic
- Peloton Interactive
- Pentax of America
- People.ai
- Pneuma Respiratory
- Qritive
- Reactive Robotics
- Recruit Holdings
- Samsung
- sequencing.com
- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare
- Siemens
- Smith & Nephew
- SoftBank Group
- Sony
- Stryker
- Surgical Theater
- Synaptive Medical
- Tandem Diabetes
- Teijin Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Toshiba
- UCSF Health
- Viz.ai
- Waters Corp
- YourBio Health
- Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5zrl7
