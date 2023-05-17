Global Jojoba Oil Market Report 2023: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2022 & 2023-2030

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jojoba Oil Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Jojoba oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% during 2023-2030.

This report on Jojoba oil market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market drivers, challenges. The report presents a clear picture of the Jojoba oil market by segmenting the market based on type, application, distribution channel and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the jojoba oil market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand in Cosmetics Industry

Increasing Standard of Living

Market Challenges

High Price of the Product

Lack of Commercialization of Jojoba Oil

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Desert Whale Jojoba Company

Eco Oil Argentina SA

Egyptian Natural Oil Co.

Gustav Heess Oleochemical Products GmbH;

Inca Oil SA

JD Jojoba Desert

Jojoba Naturals

Purcell Jojoba International

The Jojoba Company

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Jojoba Oil Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Jojoba Oil Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Jojoba Oil Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cold Pressed

5.3. Refined

6. Global Jojoba Oil Market by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cosmetics

6.3 Pharmaceutical

6.4 Industrial

6.5 Others

7. Global Jojoba Oil Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.4 Online Retailers

7.5 Others

8. Global Jojoba Oil Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

9. SWOT Analysis

10. Porter's Five Forces

11. Market Value Chain Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Scenario

12.2. Company Profiles

