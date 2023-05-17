IZEA Expands AI Tools in IZEA Flex, Adds AI Briefs and AI Brainstorm

New York, NY, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today it has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) toolset in IZEA Flex, its next-generation influencer marketing platform, with AI Briefs and AI Brainstorm — both powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. IZEA’s Founder and CEO, Ted Murphy, made the announcement during his presentation on the main stage at Adweek’s Social Media Week today. Murphy also unveiled a preview of IZEA Form, displaying the future of AI-generated sponsored posts with AI creators holding AI representations of products.



AI Briefs and AI Brainstorm join IZEA Flex’s existing AI-powered tool, AI Storyboards, which uses a variety of generative image technologies to let marketers quickly create images to previsualize and share their influencer marketing content ideas in a useful and compelling way. AI Briefs maximizes efficiency by prompting users for inputs and automatically generating an influencer marketing campaign brief that can be converted into a Flex Campaign with a single click. The system automatically creates a comprehensive brief and can determine audience demographic targeting programmatically.

AI Brainstorm assists marketers with developing campaigns by utilizing AI technology to generate creative campaign concepts. IZEA developed a specialized brainstorming process designed to increase the creativity of ChatGPT, based on a creative thinking process that Murphy has honed over his 29 years in the marketing industry.

“For the past three decades, I have been teaching people how to unleash their creativity through brainstorming systems and frameworks. We are now applying those principles to AI with astonishing results,” Murphy said. “These processes allow us to surface creative concepts that would otherwise be hidden if you asked AI to simply come up with an idea.”

AI Brainstorm prompts users to input campaign briefs—which can be created by AI Briefs or written by the user—and transforms the brief into a series of potential concepts, complete with AI-generated images, to promote the specific product or service. The AI-powered tool saves time and increases marketers' efficiency during the campaign ideation stage.

“This is just the beginning of what we are planning to launch this year,” Murphy said. “Embracing AI as the future opens up endless opportunities for marketers and creators. It is going to revolutionize the influencer marketing landscape, creating more compelling campaigns with better returns on investment for marketers and more efficiency for creators. I have never been more excited about the future of our space and believe we are on the precipice of a complete transformation of the industry.”

AI Briefs and AI Brainstorm are both included in IZEA Flex’s Starter package at no additional cost.

New users can try IZEA Flex with a 10-day free trial. To get started, visit izea.com/flex .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “planning,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment