Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Mobility as a Service Market to Reach $50.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobility as a Service estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 25.9% over the period 2022-2030. Private, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.6% CAGR and reach US$49 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Public segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.1% CAGR
The Mobility as a Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 35.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 22.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured)
- Beeline Singapore
- Citymapper
- Communauto
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- DiDi Chuxing
- Grab
- Lyft, Inc.
- MaaS Global Oy
- Mobilleo
- Moovel Group
- Moovit Inc.
- Qixxit
- SkedGo Pty Ltd
- Splyt Technologies Ltd,
- Transit Systems Pty Ltd.
- Tranzer
- Uber Technologies Inc.
- UbiGo AB
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Mobility as a Service - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Private by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Private by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Public by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Public by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Business-to-Consumer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Business-to-Consumer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Business-to-Consumer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Business-to-Business by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Business-to-Business by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Business-to-Business by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peer-to-Peer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Peer-to-Peer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Peer-to-Peer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Mobility as a Service Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Ride Hailing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car
Sharing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Car Sharing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Car Sharing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micromobility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Micromobility by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Micromobility by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Mobility as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type - Private and
Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Private and Public for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Business Model - Business-to-Consumer,
Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and
Peer-to-Peer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car
Sharing and Micromobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ride
Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type - Private and
Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Private and Public for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Business Model - Business-to-Consumer,
Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and
Peer-to-Peer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car
Sharing and Micromobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ride
Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Mobility as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type - Private and
Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Private and Public for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Business Model - Business-to-Consumer,
Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and
Peer-to-Peer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car
Sharing and Micromobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ride
Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Mobility as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type - Private and
Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Private and Public for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Business Model - Business-to-Consumer,
Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and
Peer-to-Peer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car
Sharing and Micromobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ride
Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Mobility as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type - Private and
Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Private and Public for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Business Model - Business-to-Consumer,
Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and
Peer-to-Peer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car
Sharing and Micromobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ride
Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Mobility as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type - Private and
Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Private and Public for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Business Model - Business-to-Consumer,
Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and
Peer-to-Peer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car
Sharing and Micromobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ride
Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Mobility as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type - Private and
Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Private and Public for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Business Model - Business-to-Consumer,
Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and
Peer-to-Peer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car
Sharing and Micromobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ride
Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type - Private and
Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Private and Public for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Business Model - Business-to-Consumer,
Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and
Peer-to-Peer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car
Sharing and Micromobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ride
Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Mobility as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type - Private and
Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Private and Public for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Business Model - Business-to-Consumer,
Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and
Peer-to-Peer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car
Sharing and Micromobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ride
Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type - Private and
Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Private and Public for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Business Model - Business-to-Consumer,
Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and
Peer-to-Peer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car
Sharing and Micromobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ride
Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type - Private and
Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Private and Public for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Business Model - Business-to-Consumer,
Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Business Model - Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and
Peer-to-Peer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Business Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business and Peer-to-Peer for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility as a Service by Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car
Sharing and Micromobility - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Mobility as a Service by
Service Type - Ride Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a Service
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ride
Hailing, Car Sharing and Micromobility for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mobility as a Service by Transportation Type -
Private and Public - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobility as a
Service by Transportation Type - Private and Public Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobility as a
Service by Transportation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
