Corn Fiber Market Size to Reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2032 at CAGR 9.6% - The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 0.9 billion in 2022 corn fiber market will reach USD 2.2 billion by 2032. Corn starch is hydrolyzed by enzymes to generate corn fiber, a carbohydrate. It is an ingredient in many drinks, prepared dishes, baked items, fruit beverages, and dairy products. These fibers are typically added to foods to increase their fiber content without altering the food's texture or flavor. Additionally, because they are eco-friendly, offer superior comfort, and are heat and stain-resistant, corn fibers are being used more and more in textile applications. In addition, it is utilized in cosmetics and animal nutrition.



Key Insight of the Corn Fiber Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.2% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. The market for SCOs such fish oil substitutes is increasing as a result of the region's growing population as well as an increase in vegan and vegetarian customers. The demand for single cell microbial-derived oils has increased significantly over time. Even nations with sizable meat-eating populations, like Japan, are increasingly witnessing an increase in vegetarian and vegan customers. The need for useful oils, fish oil substitutes, and infant formula is likely to drive further growth in the single cell oils market.



In the corn fiber market, the Pharmaceutical segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 31.2%.



With a market share of 31.2% in 2022, the Pharmaceutical category led the global market. Due to its special qualities and positive health effects, the pharmaceutical sector is one of the potential markets for corn fiber. Natural dietary fiber comes from corn fiber, which also has a number of bioactive substances with possible health advantages. Corn fiber is a natural fiber supplement that may be utilized in pharmaceutical applications to support digestive health and lower the risk of chronic diseases. It can be added to tablets, capsules, and other oral dosage forms to increase their bioavailability and functioning.



In the corn fiber market, the Granules segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 52.6%.



With a market share of 52.6% in 2022, the Granules category led the global market. The market for corn fiber includes a sizable and expanding section called corn fiber granules. Granulated corn fiber is a flexible component that may be used as a source of dietary fiber and a functional ingredient in a variety of food and beverage applications. As people become more aware of the advantages of dietary fiber for health and the desire for sustainable, plant-based products increases, corn fiber granule demand is anticipated to rise further. Additionally, technological advancements are making it possible to create brand-new, cutting-edge corn fiber granule goods that can satisfy the requirements of various applications and markets.



Market Dynamics



Driver



A sustainable energy source known as biogas may be created from corn fiber. This, especially in nations where there are currently government subsidies and incentives for renewable energy, is pushing the demand for corn fiber in the biofuels industry. Additionally, in some nations, the government offers assistance and incentives to promote the development and use of renewable energy sources. The market for corn fiber is expanding as a result, especially in the bioenergy industry.



Opportunity



The need for animal feed rises along with the demand for meat and dairy products. The swine and poultry sectors can use corn fiber since it is a cheap and sustainable source of feed. The market for corn fiber may see new growth potential as its use in animal feed increases.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application



• Beverages

• Food

• Animal Nutrition

• Textile

• Pharmaceutical



By Type



• Liquid Syrup

• Granules

• Others

