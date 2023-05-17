New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Wallets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032251/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Mobile Wallets Market to Reach $668.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Wallets estimated at US$228.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$668.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.4% over the period 2022-2030. Remote, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$505.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Proximity segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR



The Mobile Wallets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

- Airtel Payments Bank Ltd.

- Alipay.com

- Amazon Web Services Inc.

- American Express Banking Corp.

- ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola Money)

- Apple Inc.

- AT&T Inc.

- FreeCharge Payment Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

- Google Inc.

- HDFC Bank Ltd. (PayZapp)

- Mastercard Incorporated

- One MobiKwik Systems Pvt. Ltd.

- Oxigen Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

- PayPal Holdings, Inc.

- Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

- PhonePe Pvt. Ltd.

- Reliance Payment Solutions (JioMoney)

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

- VISA, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032251/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Mobile Wallets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Remote by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Remote by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Proximity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Proximity by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Proximity by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitality & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitality &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitality &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Energy & utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy & utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Mobile Wallets Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Mobile Wallets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and Proximity

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and Proximity

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Mobile Wallets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and Proximity

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Mobile Wallets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and Proximity

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Mobile Wallets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and Proximity

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Mobile Wallets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and Proximity

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Mobile Wallets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and

Proximity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality &

Transportation, Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and Proximity

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Mobile Wallets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and Proximity

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and Proximity

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and Proximity

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by

Type - Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile

Wallets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Remote and Proximity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality &

Transportation, Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile

Wallets by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Mobile Wallets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Wallets by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by

Type - Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and

Proximity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality &

Transportation, Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Mobile Wallets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and

Proximity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality &

Transportation, Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Mobile Wallets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Remote and Proximity Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote and Proximity

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Wallets by Vertical - Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & utilities,

Telecommunication and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 123: India Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by Vertical -

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation,

Energy & utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: India 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Wallets by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy &

utilities, Telecommunication and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Wallets by Type - Remote and Proximity - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Mobile Wallets by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032251/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________