Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size To Grow USD 18.76 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.6%: Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size is to grow from USD 9.67 billion in 2022 to USD 18.76 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the projected period. The rising adoption of enhancing safety measures in several industries including manufacturing, transportation, oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceuticals, industrial, food & beverages, energy & power, mining, and others is expected to boost the demand for the hazardous area equipment market during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1829

Hazardous area equipment is intended for use in extremely explosive conditions caused by the mixture of combustible air and flammable gases or particulates. The criteria for safe equipment design, operation, and management are defined under several umbrella schemes. The growing emphasis on improving safety measures, particularly in the manufacturing and cooling industries, has increased demand for the hazardous area equipment market, which is predicted to rise significantly over the forecast period. Globally, the market is expected to grow due to increased consumer demand for automated systems, advancements in the automation industry, the expansion of industrial sectors, and stringent government laws governing hazardous sites.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cable Glands & Accessories, Measurement Devices, Control Products, Alarm Systems, Motors, Lighting Products, Others), By End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Transportation, Oil & gas, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Food & beverages, Energy & Power, Mining, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1829

The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 43.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the global hazardous area equipment market is segmented into manufacturing, transportation, oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceuticals, industrial, food & beverages, energy & power, mining, and others. Among these, the oil & gas segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 43.2% over the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to the increased use of hazardous area equipment in the oil and gas industries, which includes measurement devices, control products, motors, detecting systems, and lighting fixtures.

The control products segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global hazardous area equipment market is segmented into cable glands & accessories, measurement devices, control products, alarm systems, motors, lighting products, and others. Among these, the control products segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. With the increased building of new facilities and the development of existing ones, processing industries such as oil and gas and chemical and pharmaceutical are expected to demand efficient control goods with certifications such as relays, enclosures, and signal conditioners.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1829

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with more than 38.7% share over the forecast period. The North American market for hazardous area equipment is expected to grow as a result of the region's importance as a global hub for large investments and firm expansion. The United States is home to a variety of sectors and is one of the world's most important markets. Furthermore, the government's increased emphasis on occupational safety will drive the country's demand for hazardous equipment over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market include Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Patlite Corporation, R. STAHL AG, E2S Warning Signals, ABB Ltd., NHP Electric Engineering Products, Tomar Electronics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Potter Signal Co., Eaton Corporation, WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1829

Recent Developments

On January 2023, Axis Communications, a network video leader, introduces the AXIS P1468-XLE Explosion-Protected Bullet Camera, the world's first explosion-protected camera developed exclusively for Zone and Division 2 hazardous situations. According to international standards (ATEX, IECEx, NEC), the camera is designed for Zone 2, 22, and Class I/II/III Division 2. The AXIS P1468-XLE was created in accordance with North American and European directives for equipment used in potentially explosive atmospheres.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Hazardous Area Equipment Market, End-Use Industry Analysis

Manufacturing

Transportation

Oil & gas

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Food & beverages

Energy & Power

Mining

Others

Hazardous Area Equipment Market, Product Type Analysis

Cable Glands & Accessories

Measurement Devices

Control Products

Alarm Systems

Motors

Lighting Products

Others

Hazardous Area Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Common-mode Chokes Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Signal Line, Data Line, Power Line), By End-Use Industry (Industrial, Commercial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/common-mode-chokes-market

Global Inspection Camera System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Services), By Application (Pipeline Inspection, Drain Inspection, Tank, Medical Inspection, Others), By End-Users (Industrial, Commercial, Municipal, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/inspection-camera-system-market

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cable Glands & Accessories, Measurement Devices, Control Products, Alarm Systems, Motors, Lighting Products, Others), By End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Transportation, Oil & gas, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Food & beverages, Energy & Power, Mining, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/hazardous-area-equipment-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter