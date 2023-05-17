Voltalia SA: Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023

English French

Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting today in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.

Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) : 948

Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 948

Number of voting rights exercisable as of 17 May 2023: 197 184 767

Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 184 694 951

Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 184 694 951





Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:

Ordinary resolutions



Votes for Votes against Abstention Status Votes % Votes % Votes 1 Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 184 679 097 100,00% 2 762 0,00% 13 092 Adopted 2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 184 678 893 100,00% 2 762 0,00 % 13 296 Adopted 3 Net result allocation for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 184 683 651 100,00% 5 868 0,00 % 5 432 Adopted 4 Renewal of Ms. Céline Leclercq’s term of office as Director 170 005 661 93,13 % 12 540 602 6,87 % 2 148 688 Adopted 5 Renewal of Mr. Alain Papiasse’s term of office as Director 183 526 552 99,38 % 1 149 596 0,62 % 18 803 Adopted 6 Renewal of the term of office of the statutory auditor Mazars 178 900 447 96,87 % 5 773 762 3,13 % 20 742 Adopted 7

Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2022 financial year 159 033 239 87,13 % 23 498 736 12,87 % 2 162 976 Adopted 8 Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Sébastien Clerc, for the 2022 financial year 164 816 607 90,28 % 17 739 514 9,72 % 2 138 830 Adopted 9 Vote on information relating to the compensation in 2022 of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code 175 337 651 96,07 % 7 165 002 3,93 % 2 192 298 Adopted 10 Approval of the compensation policy for corporate officers for the 2023 financial year 165 433 531 90,62 % 17 122 149 9,38 % 2 139 271 Adopted 11 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the 2023 financial year 158 809 460 87,00 % 23 721 192 13,00 % 2 164 299 Adopted 12 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer for the 2023 financial year 164 589 968 90,16 % 17 964 882 9,84 % 2 140 101 Adopted 13 Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors for the Company to purchase its own shares 168 416 643 91,19 % 16 274 213 8,81 % 4 095 Adopted





Extraordinary resolutions



Votes for Votes against / withheld Abstention Status Votes % Votes % Votes 14 Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to reduce share capital by cancelling shares under the authorisation for the Company to repurchase its own shares 177 965 005 96,36 % 6 725 901 3,64 % 4 045 Adopted 15 Renewal of Mr. Jean-Marc Armitano’s term of office as Director, for an exceptional period of one year 178 765 908 96,79 % 5 921 860 3,21 % 7 183 Adopted 16 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for a category of persons with specified characteristics within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility 154 910 466 83,88 % 29 776 962 16,12 % 7 523 Adopted 17 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters 158 306 620 85,72 % 26 381 929 14,28 % 6 402 Adopted 18 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities with upholding of the shareholders' preferential subscription right 160 493 410 86,90 % 24 195 165 13,10 % 6 376 Adopted 19 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, by way of public offering (excluding the offers referred in to paragraph 1° of article L. 411-2 of French Monetary and Financial Code) 154 907 565 83,88 % 29 781 010 16,12 % 6 376 Adopted 20 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by immediately or in the future, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities, without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, by way of offers referred in to paragraph 1° of article L. 411-2 of French Monetary and Financial Code 154 917 775 83,88 % 29 770 357 16,12 % 6 819 Adopted 21 Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors in the event of issuance of new shares and/or securities without preferential subscription rights for shareholders, within the limit of 10% of the share capital, to fix the subscription price 159 240 201 86,22 % 25 447 281 13,78 % 7 469 Adopted 22 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for to increase the number of securities to be issued with or without preferential subscription rights for shareholders decided with reference to the above-mentioned delegations of authority. 158 200 143 85,66 % 26 488 194 14,34% 6 614 Adopted 23 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of issuing ordinary shares and /or securities giving access to the share capital of the company, within the framework of any public offer including an exchange component 155 037 062 83,95 % 29 650 416 16,05 % 7 473 Adopted 24 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares and /or securities within the limit of 10% of the share capital, to remunerate contributions in kind or securities convertible into equity of outside companies except in the event of a public exchange offer 164 463 515 89,05 % 20 224 024 10,95 % 7 412 Adopted 25 Setting the overall limits on the amount of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority 174 442 803 94,45% 10 245 383 5,55 % 6 765 Adopted 26 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan 184 252 942 99,76 % 437 916 0,24 % 4 093 Adopted

Next on the agenda: Q2 2023 revenues, on July 26, 2023 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally for its customers.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment