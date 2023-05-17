Wafer Handling Robots Market Sales to Generate 2.7 Billion by 2031; Atmospheric Wafer Handling Robots Segment to Lead the Industry, States Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global wafer handling robots market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2023 and 2031.



The global market size is anticipated to be driven by expansion of semiconductor foundries and increase in utilization of semiconductors across a range of end-use industries. The handling and transport of wafers in the semiconductor industry is automated by wafer handling robots. However, installation of these robots requires considerable upfront expenditure.

Major players are investing significantly in R&D of durable and cost-effective products in order to increase client base and capture a large share of the wafer handling robots market. Robots that handle wafers are increasingly integrating 5G networks, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence.

A wafer handling robot is a particular kind of robotic system designed to manipulate silicon wafers for use in the production of semiconductors easier and more automated. Handling and assembly of semiconductor wafers in the manufacture of microelectronics is the sole use of these robots, which are incorporated with various semiconductor process equipment.

They are often utilized in semiconductor manufacturing facilities to automate the movement of wafers between various processing units, including cleaning, etching, and deposition.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.3 Bn Estimated Value US$ 2.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 240 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Number of Arms, Robot Type, Operation, Installation, Wafer Size, End-use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Adenso GmbH, Brooks Automation Inc., DAIHEN Corp., JEL Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kensington Laboratories LLC, KUKA AG, Nidec Corp., Rexxam Co., Ltd., RORZE Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Findings of Market Report

The atmospheric wafer handling robots segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share from 2023 to 2031. The segment held 52.8% market share in 2022. Robots for handling wafers in an atmospheric environment do not require a cleanroom environment to function; they may work in any environment. When transferring and handling wafers at less vital stages of the manufacturing process, these robots offer a dependable and efficient substitute for vacuum wafer handling robots.





The articulated robots segment held 47.1% market share in 2021. These robots' arms are built to move in different directions, which makes them incredibly versatile and suitable for various applications. These are able to do difficult jobs in inconvenient or difficult to reach areas owing to their flexibility.



Global Wafer Handling Robots Market: Growth Drivers

The total number of foundries in the semiconductor industry has increased dramatically in the past few years. Besides, these foundries are experts in producing semiconductor chips. Investment in foundries is expected to increase, as electronic device consumption increases. Thus, rise in number of foundries and investment in the semiconductor industry are likely to bolster the global market.





Semiconductors are being adopted more widely in the IT and telecommunications and automotive industries. In the automotive industry, semiconductors are employed in electronic systems, such as lighting systems, ADAS, infotainment, GPS, and in powertrains.





Electric vehicles (EVs) depend heavily on cutting-edge electronics, and systems of charging, propulsion, and battery management, and are developed with the help of semiconductors. Therefore, increase in usage of semiconductor chips in the automotive industry is projected to accelerate the wafer handling robots market during the forecast period.



Global Wafer Handling Robots Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share between 2023 and 2031. The region accounted for 50.3% market share in 2022. Presence of major producers of semiconductor chips and increase in usage of electronic devices across a range of sectors, such as telecommunications, healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive, are boosting market development. Availability of trained and affordable labor pool has made Asia Pacific a major center for wafer foundries.



Global Wafer Handling Robots Market: Key Players

Kensington Laboratories LLC

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Brooks Automation Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rexxam Co., Ltd.

DAIHEN Corp.

Global Wafer Handling Robots Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Vacuum Wafer Handling Robots

Atmospheric Wafer Handling Robots

Number of Arms

Single Arm

Dual Arm

Robot Type

Linear Robots

SCARA Robots

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Others



Operation

Motor-driven

Belt-driven

Installation

Free-standing

Integrated

Wafer Size

200 mm

300 mm

Above 300 mm



End-use

IDM

Foundries

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



