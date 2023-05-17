Brand New Experiences Sail Into Catalina Island This Summer

Avalon, California, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalina Island Company is thrilled to announce several new customer experiences expected this summer, including a tour of El Rancho Escondido, a new way to discover the Casino’s history and the island’s first Biergarten.

"We strive to bring exciting new takes to the rich history of Catalina and the Island Company. It’s all about finding a balance between a great guest experience and upholding legacy and tradition,” said Hunter Rusack, Director of Operations at Catalina Island Company.

An adventure inland to El Rancho Escondido, “the hidden ranch,” travels 12 miles outside of Avalon to a small valley nestled in the island’s interior. Guests will board a vintage Flxible Bus, once used to provide transportation to tourists and locals alike, to see the Arabian Horse Ranch, built by Philip & Helen Wrigley in 1930. Today, in addition to serving as a home for the family’s horses, the ranch is used to grow chardonnay, pinot noir and zinfandel grapes for Rusack Vineyards, another family venture.

For decades, the Catalina Casino has been available for tours and special events. Starting this summer, the iconic landmark will be open to the public for general admission during regular business hours, allowing visitors to step back in time and soak up the rich cultural history of Catalina’s architectural masterpiece. Guests will enjoy movies under the twinkling stars of the Avalon Theatre’s Art Deco dome, discover the circular dance floor of the famed Ballroom, and take in spectacular views while strolling along the Terrace.

Flx Biergarten is slated to be the island's first and only biergarten located in Avalon. Paying homage to the island's rich history, Flx takes its name from the iconic '50s Flxible buses that once graced the streets of Avalon and wandered the island’s interior with curious tourists. With an open-air atmosphere that includes charming string lights and cozy firepits, Flx is the perfect place to enjoy a cold beer, wine, seltzer or kombucha with friends. Plus, beer lovers can sample a variety of styles with tasty beer flights. This Fall, Flx Biergarten will host Catalina Island Company’s first Oktoberfest from September 29 to October 1.

The Catalina Island Company is the island’s largest resort operator and has been delivering quality service since 1894. The company aims to continue to add new offerings, keeping Catalina a premier southern California vacation destination while enhancing appreciation for the island’s history.

ABOUT CATALINA ISLAND COMPANY

Catalina Island's premier resort operator, Catalina Island Company, provides exceptional guest experiences with dining establishments, hotels, a beach club, entertainment venues, and more than a dozen land and sea tours and activities. The newly renovated Hotel Atwater joins the other Avalon accommodations at Mt Ada and the Pavilion Hotel. Other notable entities include Descanso Beach Club, home of Catalina's only beachside restaurant and bar, as well as the Zip Line Eco Tour, Catalina Aerial Adventure, and Catalina Falconry Experience, all part of Descanso Adventures. Catalina Island Company also has an extensive portfolio of premier meeting and event venues, including oceanfront Catherine's Terrace at Descanso Beach Club and the Avalon Boardroom in Hotel Atwater. Additionally, Catalina Island Company operates the village of Two Harbors on Catalina's west end, including Harbor Sands, Banning House Lodge & Villas, Harbor Reef Restaurant, several campgrounds, and more. For additional information, go to VisitCatalinaIsland.com.