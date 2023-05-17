Wire Cerclage Sternal Closure Systems Market Size to Reach USD 6.97 Billion by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.85 billion in 2022 wire cerclage sternal closure systems market will reach USD 6.97 billion by 2032. The rising number of elderly patients undergoing open-heart surgery using a median sternotomy has been predicted to be one of the major factors driving market expansion. The median sternotomy procedure has been the most popular technique for cardiac exposure because it offers quick and easy access to heart valves and arteries. Rapid technological advancements, such as the use of biocompatible polymers like PEEK, tritium, and nitinol, pre-sternotomy plates, and the development of minimally invasive median sternotomy procedures, are also projected to fuel market expansion. The demand for surgical instruments has grown due to an increase in surgical procedures worldwide.



Request to Download Sample Research Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13471

Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.85 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 6.97 Billion CAGR 9.37% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered The research segment is based on Product, Distribution Channel, Regions. Drivers Increasing product adoption and heart surgery rate Opportunities Infrastructure development for public healthcare Restraints Wire cerclage sternal closure systems complications

Key Insight of the Wire Cerclage Sternal Closure Systems Market



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.37% over the projection period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.37% over the forecast period. Key players are expanding their geographic footprint and concentrating on commercializing their products at a reasonable cost. For instance, the KLS Martin Group began operations in Chennai, India, in June 2016 to take advantage of the expanding opportunity. Growth in the region will also be fueled by rising healthcare spending and infrastructure, increased knowledge of cardiac conditions and the availability of treatments.



In the wire cerclage sternal closure systems market, the closure devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.83% over the projected period.



The closure devices segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.83% in the wire cerclage sternal closure systems market. After the treatment, wires are utilized to keep the sternum joined. To stabilize the bone and prevent spontaneous wound separation under stress, sternal wires can be coiled or looped around the sternum. The minor artery puncture performed after an angiography is supposed to be immediately sealed by this device. Most cardiac surgeons use wire cerclage as the primary method of median sternotomy closure.



The polyether ether ketone (PEEK) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.25% in the wire cerclage sternal closure systems market over the projected period.



Over the forecasted period, the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.25% in the wire cerclage sternal closure systems market. It is due to technological developments, rising R&D expenditures by major companies, and the material's biocompatibility. Engineering applications utilize the colourless organic thermoplastic polymer polyether ether ketone (PEEK), which belongs to the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) family.



The median sternotomy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.64% in the wire cerclage sternal closure systems market over the projected period.



Over the forecasted period, the median sternotomy segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.64% in the wire cerclage sternal closure systems market. For more than 50 years, closing a median sternotomy with wires has been the gold-standard procedure since it has been considered simple and quick to perform, reliable with a relatively low complication rate, and inexpensive due to the low price of steel wires. The growing senior population, prone to the rise of chronic cardiovascular diseases such as CVDs, is expected to increase demand for median sternotomies.



Procure Complete Research Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13471/single



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing product adoption and heart surgery rate



The market can expand as more products receive approval. For instance, Able Medical Devices received 510(k) certification from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. F.D.A.) in 2021 for their Valkyrie Thoracic Fixation System. It is used to repair the sternum after sternotomies and stabilize chest wall fractures. Additionally, it is applied in sternal reconstructive surgeries for individuals with healthy and weak bones. This aspect supports market expansion. As the number of cardiac operations increases, wire cerclage sternal closure procedures are anticipated to gain popularity. For instance, every year across the world, over 400,000 coronary artery bypass surgeries are performed. Since sternal closure wires are regularly used in surgical procedures amid increasing heart surgeries, this is projected to propel market growth further.



Restraint: Wire cerclage sternal closure systems complications



Wire cerclage sternal closure systems have several limitations. During open heart surgery, an unstable steel wire cerclage increases the risk of pain, sternal cut-through, non-union, and rupture. These problems lead to lengthier hospital stays, higher costs, higher fatality rates, and dissatisfied patients. These are some constraints on the market expansion.



Opportunity: Infrastructure development for public healthcare



Several emerging economies are making significant investments in public healthcare infrastructure due to the rising burden of non-communicable diseases and injuries, which will increase the need for surgery. When titanium is utilized, the production of wire cerclage sternal closure systems tends to increase dramatically. Titanium's advantages, such as its ability to resist corrosion and bind human bones, have contributed to its dominance. The non-ferromagnetic properties, which enable patients with titanium implants to be safely examined through MRI scans, are helping to increase their market share. As a result, this factor considerably assists in the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the wire cerclage sternal closure systems market are:



• Johnson & Johnson

• Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

• KLS Martin Group

• Jace Medical, LLC

• Abyrx, Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet

• GE Healthcare

• Acute Innovations

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Kinamed Incorporated

• A&E Medical Corporation



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13471



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Bone Cement

• Closure Devices



By Material:



• Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

• Titanium

• Stainless Steel



By Procedure:



• Hemisternotomy

• Median Sternotomy

• Bilateral Thoracosternotomy



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com