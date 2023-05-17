Candente Copper Announces Effective Date for Name Change to Alta Copper and Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX: DNT; OTCQB: DNCUF; BVL: DNT) (“Candente Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the name change of the Company to “Alta Copper Corp.” and consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) on the basis of one post-consolidation Common Share for every four pre-consolidation Common Shares is anticipated to be made effective for trading purposes on Friday, May 19, 2023. It is anticipated that the Common Shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on a post-consolidated basis under the name “Alta Copper Corp.” and the new trading symbol “ATCU” at market open on May 19, 2023. The new CUSIP of the Common Shares will be 021264106 and the new ISIN will be CA0212641066.



A letter of transmittal with respect to the consolidation and name change is being mailed to the Company’s Registered Shareholders only. All Registered Shareholders with certificated Common Shares will be required to send their certificate(s) representing pre-consolidation Common Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company’s registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. All other non-registered shareholders will automatically have their shares consolidated.

The Company will continue to trade on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol “DNCUF” on a post consolidated basis at market open on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Additionally, the Company will trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima (“BVL”) under the new trading symbol “ATCU” on a post consolidated basis at market open on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Further details regarding the consolidation and name change are provided in the press release of the Company dated April 27, 2023.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is focused on the development of its 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project. Cañariaco comprises 97 square kilometers of highly prospective land located 150 kilometers northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Peru, which include the Cañariaco Norte deposit, Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4km NE-SW trend in northern Peru’s prolific mining district. Cañariaco is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not held by a major.

