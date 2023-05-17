Hawkins, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, today announced fourth quarter and full-year results for its fiscal year ended April 2, 2023.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights:

Record fourth quarter sales of $228.1 million.

Record fourth quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55, which was 10% higher than the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure, of $27.0 million, a 21% increase over the same period of the prior year.

Record fourth quarter operating cash flow allowed us to pay down $19 million in debt in the quarter.

Full-Year Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights:

Record annual sales of $935.1 million for fiscal 2023, a 21% year-over-year increase.

Record gross profit of $165.1 million for the year, a 13% increase over the prior year, which contributed to a 24% year-over-year increase in operating income.

Record diluted EPS of $2.86, which was $0.42, or 17%, higher than fiscal 2022.

Record adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $119.1 million, an increase of 19% over fiscal 2022.

Record operating cash flow of $77.4 million was $34.6 million higher than fiscal 2022.

Ended the year with net debt of $104 million and a leverage ratio of 0.96x.

Paid cash dividends of $0.57 per share for the year, representing an increase of 9% over the prior year. This marks the 38th consecutive year of paying a dividend.



Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“For the fourth year in a row we generated record operating income, net income, diluted EPS, and adjusted EBITDA. We achieved record sales of $935 million and adjusted EBITDA of $119 million in fiscal 2023. This strong four-year run has delivered compounded EPS growth of 26% over that timeframe. Our record operating cash flow of $77 million allowed us to continue to pay down debt, with net debt of $104 million and our leverage ratio back below 1x at the end of fiscal 2023. This performance is the result of the hard work by our many employees, our innovative solutions to the opportunities that have arisen, as well as outstanding relationships with our customers and suppliers, which we never take for granted.”

Mr. Hawkins, continued, “Following a year where we saw 30% revenue growth in fiscal 2022, we delivered further revenue growth of 21% in fiscal 2023. Sales in our Industrial and Water Treatment segments increased over the prior year, driven by higher selling prices as a result of higher raw material input costs, as well as our Water Treatment acquisitions in fiscal 2022. Nearly half of the year-over-year growth in our Industrial segment came from our higher-margin food ingredient and pharmaceutical product lines. As we anticipated, sales in our Health and Nutrition segment were relatively flat year over year, as consumer demand for health and immunity products declined from the COVID-bump high, and as our customers work through excess inventory. Largely because of continued raw material cost increases, we recorded a negative LIFO impact of $18.5 million in fiscal 2023, nearly $3 million higher than what we recorded in fiscal 2022. In the last two years, we have been impacted negatively by LIFO in the amount of $34.3 million. Despite this, we recorded net income of $60 million and record EPS of $2.86, both higher than the prior year by 17%.”

Mr. Hawkins continued, “We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished over the past year, and over the past several years. As we look to fiscal 2024, we expect to see continued top and bottom-line growth in our Water Treatment segment because of the investments and acquisitions we have made in that segment. With our expanding geographic footprint, we believe we are well-positioned to continue to see growth in Water Treatment for the foreseeable future. We are cautiously optimistic about our Industrial segment, but we believe economic pressures will continue to weigh on many of our customers and impact demand. In Health and Nutrition, we expect the decline we saw in the latter half of fiscal 2023 to continue through much of fiscal 2024. With the diversity of our businesses and the overall strength of our Company, we believe we will continue to generate strong operating cash flow and will continue to pay down debt during fiscal year 2024.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company reported net income of $11.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 of $10.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

For the full year, the Company reported record net income of $60.0 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, compared to net income for fiscal 2022 of $51.5 million, or $2.44 per diluted share.

REVENUE

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, sales were $228.1 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 2%, from sales of $223.0 million a year ago, driven primarily by increased selling prices. Fiscal 2022 included an additional week, which we estimated to add approximately $17.5 million in additional sales in the fourth quarter of that year. Industrial segment sales increased $0.3 million, or less than 1%, to $117.7 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to $117.4 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in sales was driven by increased selling prices on many of our products driven by higher costs on many of our raw materials. We estimated the additional week in fiscal 2022 added approximately $10.0 million in additional sales in the Industrial segment in the fourth quarter of that year. Water Treatment segment sales increased $11.4 million, or 19%, to $71.4 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to $60.0 million for the same period a year ago. Sales increased as a result of increased selling prices on many of our products driven by higher costs on many of our raw materials as well as increased sales of our products. We estimated the additional week in fiscal 2022 added approximately $4.0 million in additional sales in the Water Treatment segment in the fourth quarter of that year. Health and Nutrition segment sales decreased $6.5 million, or 14%, to $39.1 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to $45.6 million for the same period a year ago. Decreased sales of our specialty distributed products more than offset an increase in sales of our manufactured products. We estimated the additional week in fiscal 2022 added approximately $3.5 million in additional sales in the Health and Nutrition segment in the fourth quarter of that year.

For fiscal 2023, Industrial segment sales were $470.8 million, an increase of 22% from fiscal 2022 sales of $386.9 million. Water Treatment segment sales were $304.9 million for the year, an increase of 34% over last year’s sales of $228.1 million. Sales for our Health and Nutrition segment were $159.4 million in fiscal 2023, a decrease of less than 1%, from fiscal 2022 sales of $159.5 million. We estimated the additional week in fiscal 2022 added approximately $17.5 million in additional sales in that year.

GROSS PROFIT

Company-wide gross profit for fiscal 2023 increased $18.6 million, or 13%, to $165.1 million, or 18% of sales, from $146.5 million, or 19% of sales, for the same period of the prior year. During fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profits decreased, by $18.5 million and $15.8 million, respectively, primarily due to rising raw material costs. We estimated the additional week in fiscal 2022 added approximately $3.6 million in additional gross profit in that year.

Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $8.5 million, or 14%, to $68.1 million, or 14% of sales, for fiscal 2023, from $59.6 million, or 15% of sales, for fiscal 2022. During fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profits decreased, by $12.3 million and $10.4 million, respectively, primarily due to rising raw material costs. Gross profit increased as a result of the increase in sales, partially offset by the unfavorable year-over-year impact of the increased LIFO reserve. We estimated the additional week in fiscal 2022 added approximately $1.9 million in additional gross profit in our Industrial segment that year.

Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $12.6 million, or 23%, to $67.2 million, or 22% of sales, for fiscal 2023, from $54.6 million, or 24% of sales, for fiscal 2022. During fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profits decreased, by $6.2 million and $5.4 million, respectively, primarily due to rising raw material costs. Gross profit increased as a result of the increase in sales. We estimated the additional week in fiscal 2022 added approximately $1.0 million in additional gross profit in our Water Treatment segment in that year.

Gross profit for the Health and Nutrition segment decreased $2.5 million, or 8%, to $29.8 million, or 19% of sales, for fiscal 2023, from $32.3 million, or 20% of sales, for fiscal 2022. Gross profit decreased as a result of a product mix shift. We estimated the additional week in fiscal 2022 added approximately $0.7 million in additional gross profit in our Health and Nutrition segment in that year.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased $1.7 million to $77.0 million, or 8% of sales, for fiscal 2023 from $75.3 million, or 10% of sales, for fiscal 2022. Included in SG&A expenses for the current fiscal year was a gain of approximately $3.0 million related to the sale of certain assets related to our consumer bleach packaging business. In addition, a year-over-year compensation expense of $0.5 million related to our non-qualified deferred compensation plan reduced SG&A expenses, with the offset in Other Expense. In spite of these decreases in SG&A expense, expenses increased primarily due to the added costs from the acquired business in our Water Treatment segment and increased wages. We estimated the additional week in fiscal 2022 added approximately $1.0 million in additional SG&A expense in that year.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended April 2, 2023 was $27.0 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 21%, from adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Full-year adjusted EBITDA was $119.1 million, an increase of $19.4 million, or 19%, from adjusted EBITDA of $99.7 million for fiscal 2022. The increase was due to the impact of improved gross profits discussed above.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective tax rate was approximately 27.3% for fiscal 2023 and 26.3% for fiscal 2022. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. The current year increase in the effective tax rate was primarily driven by unfavorable book to tax LIFO differences.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 51 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 850 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation, and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) April 2, 2023 April 3, 2022 April 2, 2023 April 3, 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 11,613 $ 10,577 $ 60,041 $ 51,542 Interest expense 1,376 409 5,234 1,404 Income tax expense 5,904 3,864 22,541 18,437 Amortization of intangibles 1,677 1,758 6,924 6,462 Depreciation expense 5,390 4,512 20,516 17,667 Non-cash compensation expense 1,061 1,111 3,825 3,818 Non-recurring acquisition expense — 73 — 369 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,021 $ 22,304 $ 119,081 $ 99,699





HAWKINS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per-share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended April 2, 2023 April 3, 2022 April 2, 2023 April 3, 2022 (unaudited) Sales $ 228,145 $ 222,973 $ 935,098 $ 774,541 Cost of sales (192,420 ) (186,654 ) (769,979 ) (628,021 ) Gross profit 35,725 36,319 165,119 146,520 Selling, general and administrative expenses (17,242 ) (21,110 ) (76,969 ) (75,326 ) Operating income 18,483 15,209 88,150 71,194 Interest expense, net (1,376 ) (409 ) (5,234 ) (1,404 ) Other income (expense) 410 (359 ) (334 ) 189 Income before income taxes 17,517 14,441 82,582 69,979 Income tax expense (5,904 ) (3,864 ) (22,541 ) (18,437 ) Net income $ 11,613 $ 10,577 $ 60,041 $ 51,542 Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic 20,850,454 20,887,460 20,848,077 20,947,234 Weighted average number of shares outstanding-diluted 21,024,649 21,078,783 21,014,905 21,135,258 Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 2.88 $ 2.46 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 2.86 $ 2.44





HAWKINS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per-share data) April 2, 2023 April 3, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,566 $ 3,496 Trade accounts receivables, net 129,252 122,826 Inventories 88,777 94,985 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,449 6,431 Total current assets 232,044 227,738 PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT: Land 16,344 16,640 Buildings and improvements 134,901 118,369 Machinery and equipment 125,970 114,763 Transportation equipment 56,328 43,968 Office furniture and equipment 11,210 10,315 344,753 304,055 Less accumulated depreciation 158,950 142,209 Net property, plant, and equipment 185,803 161,846 OTHER ASSETS: Right-of-use assets 10,199 10,606 Goodwill 77,401 77,401 Intangible assets, net 73,060 80,193 Deferred compensation plan asset 7,367 6,783 Other 4,661 2,761 Total other assets 172,688 177,744 Total assets $ 590,535 $ 567,328 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable — trade $ 53,705 $ 66,693 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 17,279 19,034 Current portion of long-term debt 9,913 9,913 Income tax payable 3,329 39 Other current liabilities 6,645 5,787 Total current liabilities 90,871 101,466 LONG-TERM DEBT 101,731 115,644 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY 8,687 9,143 PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY 3,912 4,276 DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY 9,343 8,402 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 23,800 23,422 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 2,175 2,374 Total liabilities 240,519 264,727 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common shares; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,850,454 and 20,889,777 shares issued and outstanding for 2023 and 2022, respectively 209 209 Additional paid-in capital 44,443 46,717 Retained earnings 302,424 254,384 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,940 1,291 Total shareholders’ equity 350,016 302,601 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 590,535 $ 567,328





HAWKINS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Fiscal Year Ended April 2, 2023 April 3, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 60,041 $ 51,542 Reconciliation to cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 27,440 24,129 Operating leases 1,971 1,899 Loss (gain) on deferred compensation assets 334 (189 ) Deferred income taxes (232 ) (1,501 ) Stock compensation expense 3,825 3,818 (Gain) loss from asset disposals (2,950 ) 452 Other 87 93 Changes in operating accounts (using) providing cash, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables (6,389 ) (30,526 ) Inventories 4,717 (30,034 ) Accounts payable (11,596 ) 25,138 Accrued liabilities (737 ) 2,723 Lease liabilities (1,958 ) (1,907 ) Income taxes 3,290 214 Other (443 ) (3,014 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 77,400 42,837 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (48,321 ) (28,512 ) Acquisitions — (21,546 ) Proceeds from asset disposals 7,091 302 Net cash used in investing activities (41,230 ) (49,756 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash dividends paid (12,001 ) (11,056 ) New shares issued 2,008 1,772 Shares surrendered for payroll taxes (1,550 ) (1,467 ) Shares repurchased (6,557 ) (8,545 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — (287 ) Payments on senior secured revolving loan (59,000 ) (15,000 ) Borrowings on senior secured revolving loan 45,000 42,000 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (32,100 ) 7,417 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 4,070 498 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - beginning of year 3,496 2,998 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - end of year $ 7,566 $ 3,496 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION- Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 19,485 $ 19,726 Cash paid for interest 4,759 1,197 Noncash investing activities - Capital expenditures in accounts payable 2,340 3,733





HAWKINS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Industrial Water

Treatment Health and Nutrition Total Fiscal Year Ended April 2, 2023: Sales $ 470,760 $ 304,925 $ 159,413 $ 935,098 Gross profit 68,115 67,208 29,796 165,119 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 25,703 35,734 15,532 76,969 Operating income 42,412 31,474 14,264 88,150 Fiscal Year Ended April 3, 2022: Sales $ 386,938 $ 228,133 $ 159,470 $ 774,541 Gross profit 59,606 54,571 32,343 146,520 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 28,127 31,357 15,842 75,326 Operating income (loss) 31,479 23,214 16,501 71,194

