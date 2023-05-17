Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Receives Compliance Notice and New Notice of Non-Compliance from Nasdaq

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank, announced that, as anticipated, on May 12, 2023, The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notified the Company that because the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”) was not timely filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the Company did not satisfy Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Filing Requirement”) and that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) would consider the additional deficiency in its deliberations regarding the Company’s continued listing. The Company previously presented for the Panel’s review the Company’s plan to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC by June 30, 2023 and thereby evidence full compliance with the Filing Requirement.



About Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit myrepublicbank.com.



