Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Size To Worth USD 418.01 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.8%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Size is to grow from USD 164.12 Billion in 2022 to USD 418.01 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1834

Industrial Automation and Control Systems (IACS) are computer-based systems used to control and monitor industrial processes. These systems use sensors, actuators, and controllers to automate tasks and make production more efficient. IACS can be found in various industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, power generation, and transportation. They provide real-time data and analytics to help operators make informed decisions and optimize performance. However, IACS is also vulnerable to cyber-attacks, and their security is a critical concern for the safety and reliability of industrial operations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (HMI, Industrial Robots, Control Valves, Sensors, and Others), By Control System (DCS, PLC, SCADA, and Others), By Vertical (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1834

The sensors component segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period

Based on components, the global industrial automation and control systems market is segmented into HMI, industrial robots, control valves, sensors, and others. The sensors component segment is expected to grow in the industrial automation and control systems (IACS) market due to their increasing importance in industrial processes. Sensors play a vital role in monitoring and controlling various parameters, such as temperature, pressure, flow, and position, in manufacturing and other industrial processes. The growing trend towards Industry 4.0 technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), requires an increasing number of sensors to collect and transmit data, enabling predictive maintenance and real-time process control. Additionally, the increasing demand for safety, quality, and energy efficiency in industrial processes further drives the growth of the sensors component segment.

The manufacturing segment held the largest market share with more than 22.4% in 2022

Based on vertical, the global industrial automation and control systems market is segmented into automotive, energy & utilities, food & beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. The manufacturing segment held the largest market share in 2022, due to the increasing need for automation in the production and assembly processes. Automation solutions, such as industrial robots, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and human-machine interfaces (HMIs), have improved efficiency, quality, and safety in the manufacturing process. Additionally, the demand for mass customization and flexible manufacturing has further driven the adoption of IACS in the manufacturing sector. The integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), has also enabled smart manufacturing, solidifying the manufacturing segment's dominance in the IACS market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1834

North America is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 10.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience significant growth in the Industrial Automation and Control Systems (IACS) market due to the region's strong focus on technological innovation and advanced manufacturing. The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, is driving the market growth in North America. The growing demand for intelligent automation solutions across various industries, including automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, is also fueling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on workplace safety and the need for operational efficiency are driving the adoption of IACS in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global industrial automation and control systems market share include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Company, Omron Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Johnson Controls International plc, Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, and Danaher Corporation.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1834

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global industrial automation and control systems market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market, By Component

HMI

Industrial Robots

Control Valves

Sensors

Others

Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market, By Control System

DCS

PLC

SCADA

Others

Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market, By Vertical

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Common-mode Chokes Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Signal Line, Data Line, Power Line), By End-Use Industry (Industrial, Commercial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/common-mode-chokes-market

Global Inspection Camera System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Services), By Application (Pipeline Inspection, Drain Inspection, Tank, Medical Inspection, Others), By End-Users (Industrial, Commercial, Municipal, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/inspection-camera-system-market

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cable Glands & Accessories, Measurement Devices, Control Products, Alarm Systems, Motors, Lighting Products, Others), By End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Transportation, Oil & gas, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Food & beverages, Energy & Power, Mining, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/hazardous-area-equipment-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter