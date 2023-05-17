The News Forum Launches New Program “My Generation” Aimed at Gen-Z

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum, Canada’s new national broadcaster with mandatory distribution from the CRTC, has officially launched a new program titled “My Generation” hosted by Sam Miele. My Generation will air weekly on Thursdays at 10:00pm ET. The program will feature a combination of in person panel discussions alongside street interviews with people from across the country.



The News Forum now live on SHAW DIRECT Channel 253 - EASTLINK Channel 856 - BEANFIELD Channel 25



“My Generation is a program designed for Gen Z and Millennials to wrestle with issues that are important to them — face to face,” said Tore Stautland, TNF Founder. “From the rising cost of living and education, to free speech and social topics, My Generation will cover it all.”

“I’m thrilled to work with The News Forum on this project,” said My Generation Host, Sam Miele. “Young Canadians are facing a lot of challenges they are not always aware of. I appreciate that The News Forum is allowing me to explore these topics, as I feel The News Forum is the perfect broadcaster to explore all of these topics in a respectful and meaningful way. Our producer is always challenging us with 'how will the viewer take something positive and challenging away from this conversation — how do you challenge the viewer to think outside their box?' Our panel consists of a great group of young individuals with diverse perspectives and we are hoping to get Canadians to join the conversation.”

About The News Forum

TNF believes people whose worldviews are progressive, conservative, or in between should feel welcome to present, challenge, and be challenged in a manner consistent with respect for the human right of freedom of expression.

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP as a significant source of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

