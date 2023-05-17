Insta Graphic Systems Announces Attendance at the Largest Print Show in Europe - FESPA Global Print Expo 2023

Cerritos, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerritos, California -

Insta Graphic Systems, a global leader in heat press technology, has announced that it will be in attendance at FESPA Global Print Expo 2023, the largest trade show in Europe for screen and digital, wide format printing, and textile printing.

Scheduled from 23rd May to 26th May 2023, the event will feature hundreds of exhibitors from all over the world showcasing their latest innovations and product launches across graphics, décor, packaging, industrial, and textile applications. Some of the standout features for this year include Printeriors 2023, a showcase of the latest in interior decoration, and the Sustainability Spotlight, a conference that aims to provide informative and actionable advice to address the needs of People, Planet, and Profit.

“We look forward to meeting and networking with the most astute and focused professionals in the global printing and signage industry at FESPA Global Print Expo 2023,” says the spokesperson for Insta Graphic Systems. “The expo offers us a valuable opportunity to tap into the industry’s zeitgeist, understand its current challenges, and peek into the future. The melting pot of ideas is made possible only because the event attracts the best executives and entrepreneurs currently working in wide format printing, digital printing, offset printing, textile printing, direct-to-garment printing, embroidery, and signage, and we want to hear from every one of these high performers. If you run into us at the expo, make sure to ask us about our comprehensive range of heat press machinery.”

The company’s spokesperson comments on its strong showing at global conferences by saying, “We have immense confidence in our product lineup. Insta Graphic Systems has been in the industry for over 60 years and the lessons we have learned over this time have been meticulously collated and distilled into the award-winning machinery that we create today. So, with our enviable position in the industry, we are always thrilled to meet with manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers from all over the world and tell them more about what we have to offer.”

Insta Graphic Systems has been creating professional-grade heat press transfer machines since 1959. The company’s heat press machines are equipped with superior pressure and temperature distribution across the entire platen while also recovering heat significantly faster than other heat transfer machines on the market. With a lifespan of over 25+ years and several SGIA Product of the Year awards to their name, Insta Graphic Systems’ range of heat transfer machine technology has earned a reputation for exceptional value and reliability.

The company also offers custom heat transfers for many applications such as team sports apparel and uniforms, performance wear, eco-friendly prints, industrial/workwear, casual wear, medical wear, and more. Its durable transfers can withstand frequent wear and tear and work well on numerous fabrics.

Apart from the Insta Graphic Systems’ completely US-based operations, out of its office in Cerritos, CA, the company also has a network of distributors in more than 125 countries. It also maintains a European warehouse to facilitate the purchase and shipment of its professional-grade heat press machines overseas.

All Insta heat press transfer machines are UL, ETL, CuL, and CE approved and are RoHS/WEE compliant. Apart from meeting the highest local and international regulatory standards, the products also come with a lifetime warranty on the upper heating element, a one-year warranty on parts, and a 90-day labor warranty.

Readers can contact Insta Graphic Systems at the toll-free number (800) 421-6971 to inquire about its products and services or its participation in FESPA Global Print Expo 2023.

