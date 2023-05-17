43Vision Publishes New Article about Adult Vision: 60 - 80 Years Of Age

Oklahoma City, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -

43Vision, based in Oklahoma City, OK, recently published an article about Adult Vision in 60-80-year-olds. As the only vision correction center of its kind that caters to older adults. 43Vision is heavily invested in helping patients make sound decisions about their future treatments. See more here: Adult Vision: 60-80 Years of Age.

As people age, the article says, the eyes change and become more susceptible to diseases and conditions that can lead to visual impairment and even blindness. While not all vision problems are age-related, they are more prevalent in the elderly population. Therefore, it is essential to know about the various eye diseases and conditions, their causes, and treatment options. The article discusses several common eye problems that affect individuals aged 60-80 years (and how they can be diagnosed and treated). 43Vision is dedicated to treating patients over the age of 43.

The most frequent cause of vision problems in adults aged 60 - 80 are cataracts, which cloud the eye lens and impair sight. Cataracts are common in those over 60 due to protein clumping in the eye lens, a phenomenon that leads to cloudy or blurred vision, night vision issues, and glare sensitivity. Fortunately, cataract surgery is a safe and effective treatment that involves removing the clouded lens and replacing it with an intraocular lens, resulting in improved vision.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a common cause of vision loss in seniors, affecting the macula and central vision. As a person ages, the macula can be damaged, causing loss of visual acuity. AMD may be indicated by blurry/distorted central vision and blind spots. Family history is a major risk factor for AMD, which has two forms: dry and wet. Dry AMD is when the macula thins over time. Wet AMD is when abnormal blood vessels grow under the retina, causing sudden vision loss.

Glaucoma damages the optic nerve and causes vision loss. It is a top cause of blindness, especially in those over 60. Types of glaucoma include primary open-angle glaucoma, with symptoms of increased eye pressure, reduced peripheral vision, and loss of visual field. Glaucoma cannot be cured, but it can be managed via eye drops, meds, laser, or surgery.

Diabetic retinopathy, as the name suggests, is a visual complication that arises from diabetes in which high blood sugar damages vessels in the retina, which can lead to vision loss. Symptoms include blurry vision, dark spots, and night blindness. The risk of diabetic retinopathy increases with diabetes duration, high BP, high sugar, and smoking. It can be treated with meds, laser, or surgery — but prevention is best.

Dry eye risk also increases with age. This increase is especially noticeable in women due to hormonal changes during menopause and age-related changes in eye structure/function. Certain medications can cause or worsen dry eye syndrome in older adults.

At 43Vision, a number of procedures have proved to be helpful for these vision problems, including LASIK, PRK, SMILE, and more. A thorough consultation with an eye care professional is necessary to consider risks, benefits, and individual preferences to find the best procedure for each patient. At 43Vision, the expert surgeons recommend the best procedure to meet each patient’s unique needs. They specialize in vision correction for patients over 43, especially those seeking freedom from reading glasses and bifocals. The staff use modern tech to fight presbyopia and prevent cataracts.

Anyone can visit the clinic’s website or call to schedule a consultation and learn about the available vision correction procedures.

