Insect Protein Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD of 1,395.54 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Key Drivers and Growth Prospectus

SYDNEY, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research recently released a study report titled " Insect Protein Market " which covers the USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and more. The report offers valuable insights into the market's opportunities and risks and provides strategic and tactical decision-making support. A better-quality and comprehensive market research report endows professionals with many aspects of the market and the industry. The winning Insect Protein report presents market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, preferences for particular product,s and market demand and supply scenarios. Market segmentation analyses the usage of the product with respect to its applications, end user or with respect to geography. Businesses can attain unparalleled and comprehensive insights along with the best acquaintance of emerging market opportunities with the Insect Protein market research report.

By thinking from the customer's point of view, a team of researchers, analysts and industry experts work carefully to generate Insect Protein market report. This global market research report studies the market at regional and global level by considering major geographical areas. Besides, this market research report makes clients aware about the various strategies that are used by key players of the market. To succeed in this promptly changing marketplace, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Insect Protein market research report. The market data and information included in this report not only aids business make data-driven decisions but also assures maximum return on investment (ROI).

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the insect protein market was valued at USD 543.67 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1,395.54 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. due to the high consumption of insect-derived food since ancient times, as well as the presence of a large livestock population that is fed insect protein products, the insect protein market dominates the market.

Get a Sample PDF of the Insect Protein Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-insect-protein-market

Insect protein is essentially traditional beer made in small breweries. It is high in silicon, antioxidants, protein, and vitamin B complex, and thus provides numerous health benefits. Ales, lagers, specialty beers, and other types of insect protein are among the most popular.

When compared to other animals and plants, insects are a better source of protein. Insect protein production is less expensive. In the beginning, insect protein was only used in animal feed. However, as more people become aware of the high protein content of insects, it has become widely used in a variety of industries. Insect protein is now used in a variety of products, including food and beverages, medicines, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, pet food, and animal and poultry feed. The protein found in insects varies depending on the species. Protein derived from insects is the most suitable option.

The Latest Study Conducts a Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Market, considering the current competitive landscape and its future evolution in the next few years.

The global Insect Protein market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technological advancements. Sales and revenue in this sector have surged at an exponential pace, and the market's expansion is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to expand their market share and reach a wider client base, leading businesses in the worldwide Insect Protein market are heavily investing in research and development. The study provides detailed insights into the strategies, financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rates of these companies.

Recent Development:

Nutrition Technologies raised USD 5 million in a Pre-Series B funding round in March 2021 to establish an insect protein factory in Malaysia. The existing investors, Openspace Ventures and SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, participated in the investment. This investment could help the company enter new Southeast Asian markets and fund R&D.

In November 2020, Portenga built smart insect farms that produce insect proteins that can be used as feed or fertiliser in agriculture. To overcome the cost and sustainability pitfalls of centralised insect-based farming systems, the smart insect farms are built in a modular and decentralised system near waste biomass sources. They are designed to take in 20-60 metric tonnes of feedstock per day.

In November 2020, AgriProtein, a subsidiary of ITG, announced the formation of "Bioko!", a joint venture with PreZero US. PreZero, a German-based company, is a global recycler that is at the forefront of developing circular economy solutions from 90 locations in nine countries. The two companies have joined forces to form an operating entity in the United States for nutrient recycling processes.

The most prominent players in the Insect Protein market include.

Aspire Food Group (US)

EntomoFarms (Canada)

Protifarm (Netherlands)

Jimini’s (UK)

Chapul Cricket Protein (US)

Swarm Nutrition GmbH (Germany)

AgriProtein Holdings Ltd. (South Africa)

EnviroFlight LLC (US)

Innovafeed (France)

Ÿnsect (France)

Hexafly (Ireland)

Protix (Netherlands)

Click Here to Download the Complete Research Study in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-insect-protein-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Insect Protein Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Insect Protein Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities:

The market's overall growth has been tempered by changing consumer lifestyles and preferences. Furthermore, rapid urbanisation and an increasing population are expected to accelerate the market's overall growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Insect Protein Industry Research

Insect Type

Caterpillars

Bees

Wasps & ants

Locusts

Crickets

True bugs

Black soldier flies

Cicadas

Leafhoppers

Plant hoppers

Scale insects

Termites

Dragonflies

Flies

Mealworms

Application

Food & beverage





Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Distribution channel

Direct

Indirect

Explore Further Details about This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-insect-protein-market

Key Industry Drivers:

The wide availability of edible insects

Since insects are widely available, manufacturers have begun to commercialise insect farming and extract protein from them. Crickets, bamboo worm, bagworm, flies, earthworm, beetles, and ants, wasps are some of the widely available edible insects that are driving the demand for insect protein and their application in the insect protein market

Less costly processing of insects

There are standard processing procedures for livestock , but none for insects; thus, manufacturers have a huge opportunity to devise a technology or equipment that can help in the processing of the insect with standard protocol in the insect protein market.

Insect Protein Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the insect protein market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the insect protein market and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to rising beer demand and rising disposable income in the region from 2022 to 2029. North America, on the other hand, is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing popularity of new flavours and the region's growing number of microbreweries with large volumetric production.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Insect Protein market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Insect Protein market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Insect Protein Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Insect Protein Market, By Insect Type Global Insect Protein Market, By Application Global Insect Protein Market, By Distribution Channel Global Insect Protein Market, By Region Global Insect Protein Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Download the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-insect-protein-market

Explore More Reports:

Europe Insect Protein Market , By Insect Type (Beetles, Caterpillars, Bees, Wasps & Ants, Grasshopper, Locusts, Crickets, True Bugs, Black Soldier Flies, Cicadas, Leafhopper, Plant hoppers, Scale Insects, Termites, Dragonflies, Flies, Mealworms, and Others), Product Type (Organic and Conventional), Application (Food, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Sports Nutrition), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-insect-protein-market

North America Insect Protein Market , By Insect Type (Beetles, Caterpillars, Bees, Wasps and Ants, Grasshoppers, Locusts, Crickets, True Bugs, Black Soldier Flies, Cicadas, Leafhoppers, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, Termites, Dragonflies, Flies, Mealworms, Others), Application (Feed, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-insect-protein-market

Asia-Pacific Insect Protein Market , By Insect Type (Beetles, Caterpillars, Bees, Wasps and Ants, Grasshoppers, Locusts, Crickets, True Bugs, Black Soldier Flies, Cicadas, Leafhoppers, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, Termites, Dragonflies, Flies, Mealworms, Others), Application (Feed, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-insect-protein-market

Middle East and Africa Insect Protein Market , By Insect Type (Beetles, Caterpillars, Bees, Wasps and Ants, Grasshoppers, Locusts, Crickets, True Bugs, Black Soldier Flies, Cicadas, Leafhoppers, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, Termites, Dragonflies, Flies, Mealworms, Others), Application (Feed, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-insect-protein-market

Bioinsecticides Market , By Type (Natural Insecticides, Pathogens and Parasites), Crop Type (Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables and Grains and Cereals), Applications (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment and Foliar Spray), Form (Dry and Liquid), Insects (Insects and Mites, Caterpillars and Soil Insects), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bioinsecticides-market

Edible Insects Market , By Insect Type (Crickets, Mealworms, Black Soldier Flies, Buffalo's, Grasshoppers, Ants, Silkworms, Cicadas, and Others), Insect Category (Regular Insects, and Premium Diet-Fed Insects), Application (Human Consumption Products, Animal Nutrition, Insect Oil, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Personal Care, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-edible-insects-market

Liquid Bioinsecticides Market , Organism Type (Bacteria Thuringiensis, Beauveria Bassiana, Metarhizium Anisopliae), Type (Natural Insecticides, Pathogens, Parasites), Crop Type (Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Grains and Cereals), Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray), Insects (Insects and Mites, Caterpillars, Soil Insects), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-liquid-bioinsecticides-market

Insecticide Seed Treatment Market , By Type (Chemical and Biological), Crop Type (Cereals and Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables and Others), Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, and Seed Pelleting), Form (Liquid and Powder), Insect Type (Thrips, Beetle, Aphid, Grape Colaspis, Leafhopper, Wireworm, Pea Leaf Weevil and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-insecticide-seed-treatment-market

Beneficial Insects Market , By Type (Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens, Pollinators), Application (Crop Protection, Crop Production), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beneficial-insects-market

Insect Growth Regulators Market , By Product (Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors, Juvenile Hormone Analogy and Mimics and Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents), Form (Aerosol, Liquid and Bait), Application (Agriculture Applications, Livestock Pest and Commercial Pest Control), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-insect-growth-regulators-igrs-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: