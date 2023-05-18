Solar Energy Market to Reach $300.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 12.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Solar Energy Market by Technology (Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems), by Solar Module (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Others), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by End-Use (Electricity Generation, Lighting, Heating, Charging): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 ". According to the report, the global Solar Energy industry generated $94.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $300.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/117

Prime determinants of growth

The global solar energy market is driven by factors such as increasing global emphasis on renewable energy, declined costs of solar technology, and advancements in solar energy solutions. However, the high initial installation cost of solar products and dependence on weather conditions restricts the market growth. Moreover, a rise in demand for solar-powered desalination systems and increase in popularity of solar-powered homes presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $94.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $300.3 billion CAGR 12.3% No. of Pages in Report 526 Segments Covered Fuel Type, Technology, and Region Drivers Government Incentives and Regulations



Growth in demand for renewable energy sources



Growth in concerns over climate change and environmental issues Opportunities Increase in popularity of solar-powered homes



Rise in demand for solar-powered desalination systems Restraints High initial installation costs



Dependence on weather conditions

Russia-Ukraine Wat Impact Scenario

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine may potentially have an impact on the solar energy market, but the specific effects are difficult to predict with certainty.

One possible impact may be on the supply chain for solar panels and other components. Both Russia and Ukraine are significant producers of solar panel materials such as silicon, and disruptions to production or transportation could lead to higher prices or shortages.

In addition, political instability in the region could lead to changes in energy policies or tariffs that affect the viability of solar energy projects. If the conflict leads to an increase in energy prices or a decrease in government incentives for renewable energy, it may become more difficult to finance and operate solar projects in the affected areas.

Procure Complete Report (526 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

https:/www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/solar-energy-market

The photovoltaic system segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the photovoltaic system segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly 90% of the global solar energy market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The surge in the growth of the electric vehicle market is driving demand for solar-powered EV charging infrastructure which has a positive impact on the solar energy market. However, the concentrated solar power system segment is projected to manifest a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in focus on reducing carbon emissions, transitioning to renewable energy sources, and government incentives and regulations that encourage the adoption of clean energy are expected to boost demand for CSP systems.

The polycrystalline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on solar modules, the polycrystalline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global solar energy market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Multi-Si technology is widely used in the electronic industry to manufacture calculators and smartwatches. Increase in the disposable income of consumers and a rise in the standard of living have boosted the demand for electronics and smart devices, which in turn is expected to increase the need for multi-Si solar cell technology. However, the others segment is projected to manifest a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in consumer awareness, and growth in the application of amorphous silicon-based solar panels in residential and commercial applications.

The industrial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global solar energy market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rapid industrialization across the globe and an increase in population have led to an increase in the demand for various commercial products. . However, the residential segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2032. Implementation of government initiatives in developed as well as developing economies to curb carbon emissions and to reduce the usage of conventional fuels to generate energy has led to an increase in the usage of rooftop solar PV systems to generate electricity for household purposes.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-energy-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global solar energy market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The government initiatives in Asia-Pacific towards renewable energy technologies to meet their climate goals have significantly promoted the growth of the solar energy market in Europe. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2032. The region is characterized by a high demand for energy, rapid urbanization, and the presence of most of the developing countries. These factors, among others, are driving the adoption of solar energy in the Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players: -

First Solar, Inc.

Sunpower Corporation

Canadian Solar

Jinkosolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Trina Solar

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

Hanwha Q Cells Co., Ltd.

Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Solaredge Technologies

Enphase Energy, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global solar energy market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Solar Energy Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Transparent Solar Cells Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

Solar EV charging Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Agrivoltaics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

Solar Lights Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

Solar Roofing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.marketinshort.com/