Pro AV (Audio-Visual) Market to Observe Prominent Growth of USD 7.92 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pro-AV (audio-visual) market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 7.92 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.

Pro AV is an advanced audio-video system integration used for commercial purposes. Display components, camera, audio components, device, controller, room scheduler, whiteboard, advanced options such as digital signage, and other accessories that support it are all used by pro AV. All of these components work together to improve connectivity and coordination between offices in two different locations.

Artificial intelligence's impact is just beginning to be felt across industries ranging from natural language processing and speech-to-text to machine learning and predictive analytics. Artificial intelligence is starting to collide with professional AV systems, which are most useful in conferencing and collaboration. It can assist organisations in initiating meetings, making video calls, and sharing real-time data when deployed securely.

Opportunity:

Technological advancements in line with this trend may enable manufacturers to make significant gains over the forecast timeline. Integration of telecommunication applications such as Skype, as well as rising consumer demand, will contribute to the growth of the pro AV (audio-visual) market in the above-mentioned timeframe

Recent Development

AVI-SPL Inc. partnered with Aver Information Inc. in September 2019 to deliver innovative video solutions across North America.

The most prominent players in the Pro AV (Audio-Visual) market include.

Anixter Inc. (U.S.)

Wesco (U.S.)

AVI Systems (U.S.)

AVI-SPL, LLC (U.S.)

Biamp Systems (U.S.)

CCS Presentation Systems (U.S.)

Ford Audio-Video, LLC (U.S.)

New ERA Technology (India)

Pro AV (U.S.)

Solutionz Inc. (U.S.)

Telerent Leasing Corp (U.S.)

ITOCHU International Inc. (China)

Vistacom Inc. (India)

Key Market Segments Covered in Pro AV (Audio-Visual) Industry Research

Type

Displays

AV Acquisition and Delivery

Projectors

Sound Reinforcement

Application

Home Use

Commercial

Education

Government

Hospitality

Retail

Distribution channel

Direct sales

Distributors

Key Industry Drivers:

The intervention of smart learning in education sector augments market growth.

Significant growth in the education industry, combined with rapid urbanisation around the world, is one of the key factors driving the market's positive outlook. Pro AV is widely used in smart learning systems in schools, universities, and other academic and research institutions that employ multi-touch high-definition (HD) televisions (TVs). They improve in-class experience by enhancing real-time blended teaching and learning and augmenting visualisation and creativity. As a result, professional AVs are installed in shopping malls, exhibition halls, hotels, and stadiums to attract consumers' attention and influence their purchasing decisions, thereby promoting market growth.

The rapid advancements in the digital signage systems

The use of digital signage systems to increase sales and target the right audience is growing in industries such as retail. The growing popularity of interactive digital signage systems is assisting businesses with growing content. Interactive digital signage systems have various applications in corporate offices, stadiums, retail, transportation, exhibition halls, and other public places. One of the most important systems for digital signage is pro AV. With the growth of digital signage systems, demand for pro AV products is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Pro AV (Audio-Visual) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the pro AV (Audio-Visual) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will dominate the pro AV (audio-visual) market due to the prevalence of various market players in the region, whereas Asia-Pacific will grow in the pro AV (audio-visual) market during the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the adoption of technologically advanced tools in classrooms, increased government initiative, and rising usage of printed signages for commercialization in the e-commerce industry in India and China.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Restraints:

The increasing need for high capital investment, combined with a lower adoption rate among small and medium-sized businesses, will likely act as market restraints for pro AV (audio-visual) growth in the above-mentioned projected timeframe. The biggest and most pressing challenge for the market's growth will be a lack of skilled professionals, a short replacement cycle, and one-on-one learning.

This pro AV (Audio-Visual) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

